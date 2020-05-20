METALS-Shanghai tin scales 3-month high on supply deficit worries

SINGAPORE, May 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai tin prices hit a three-month high on Wednesday, while London tin climbed to its highest in more than three weeks, as worries over a supply deficit this year pushed up prices.

Three-month tin on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose to $15,500 a tonne, its highest since April 28, while the most-traded tin contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) climbed as much as 3.5% to 135,390 yuan ($19,064.72) a tonne, a level unseen since January 23.

Analysts said reduced tin production because of the coronavirus-led lockdown is likely to result in supplies falling short of demand and ensure prices for the metal, used in electronics, will outperform those of other base metals this year.

* OTHER PRICES: LME copper was unchanged at $5,355 a tonne at 0154 GMT, aluminium rose 0.1% to $1,493 a tonne while zinc fell 0.4% to $2,025.50 a tonne.

* SHANGHAI PRICES: ShFE copper advanced 0.3% to 43,750 yuan a tonne, aluminium was up 0.3% to 12,915 yuan a tonne and nickel jumped 1.5% to 102,910 yuan a tonne.

* JAPAN: Japan’s core machinery orders slipped in March, suggesting a widening hit to the economy from the coronavirus.

* BATTERY: General Motors Co is “almost there” on developing an electric vehicle battery that will last one million miles, a top executive said on Tuesday.

* US: U.S. homebuilding dropped by the most on record in April and permits for future construction tumbled, underlining fears that the pandemic would lead to a deep economic contraction.

* Asia stocks are likely to come under pressure, tracking declines on Wall Street, while gold prices were buoyed by safe-haven demand as economic indicators pointed to more signs of recession.

