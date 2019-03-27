METALS-Shanghai zinc hits 1-year high; tight stocks, trade talks in focus

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - Most base metals moved higher in early Asian trade on Wednesday, with Shanghai zinc touching a more than one-year high, as investors focused on tight inventory levels and the resumption of U.S.-China trade talks in Beijing this week. The United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to arrive in Beijing later on Wednesday for talks starting on Thursday. FUNDAMENTALS * SHANGHAI ZINC: The most traded May zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 2.1 percent to 22,450 yuan ($3,344.46) a tonne, its highest since March 7, 2018, and stood at 22,385 yuan a tonne as of 0137 GMT. * LME ZINC: Three-month zinc in London edged down 0.1 percent to $2,870.50 a tonne after jumping 1.5 percent in the previous session. * ZINC STOCKS: Zinc inventories in LME warehouses MZN-STOCKS fell by another 650 tonnes on Tuesday to 56,425 tonnes, the lowest since February 1991. * SPREADS: The premium of cash LME zinc over the three-month contract CMZN0-3 stood at $47 a tonne on Tuesday, up $10.50 from Monday, indicating tighter near-term supply. * OTHER METALS: Nickel, used to make stainless steel, added 1.9 percent in Shanghai to 101,40 yuan a tonne, while Shanghai copper nudged up 0.5 percent to 48,490 yuan a tonne. In London, copper also rose 0.5 percent to $6,361 while aluminium added 0.9 percent to $1,905. * COPPER: Polish miner KGHM and a union representing workers at its Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend contract talks, temporarily warding off the threat of a strike, the union president said. * ALUNORTE: Norsk Hydro has agreed with Brazil's federal prosecutor to have a third-party technical assessment that, if positive, could lead to it resuming full production at the half-shut Alunorte alumina refinery, the company said on Tuesday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares slipped, giving up their small gains made the previous day, as investors tried to come to terms with a sharp shift in U.S. bond markets and the implications for the world's top economy. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Consumer Confidence March 0745 France Producer Prices MM Feb 1230 US International Trade Jan 1230 Canada Trade Balance Jan 1500 US Current Account Q4 1600 US Federal Reserve issues annual benchmark revisions to its U.S industrial production and capacity use data from 1972 through March 2019 PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0135 GMT Three month LME copper 6357.5 Most active ShFE copper 48470 Three month LME aluminium 1904 Most active ShFE aluminium 13645 Three month LME zinc 2870 Most active ShFE zinc 22370 Three month LME lead 2002.5 Most active ShFE lead 16810 Three month LME nickel 13125 Most active ShFE nickel 101420 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 146580 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -980.96 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1135.91 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -559.78 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 738.61 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -3064.39 ($1 = 6.7126 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Rashmi Aich)