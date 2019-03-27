METALS-Shanghai zinc hits 1-year high; tight stocks, trade talks in focus

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - Most base metals gained ground on Wednesday, with Shanghai zinc touching a more than one-year high, as investors focused on tight inventories and the resumption of U.S.-China trade talks. The U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to arrive in Beijing later on Wednesday for talks aimed at resolving a long-running trade row that has weighed on metals prices. With London Metal Exchange zinc stocks MZN-STOCKS falling to their lowest 28 years, the metal used to galvanise steel jumped 1.5 percent in London on Tuesday and prices in top zinc user China are also buoyant. Current zinc ingot inventories are "extremely low" and the next two-three months will see "intense destocking" as consumption in China recovers, Jinrui Futures said in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * SHANGHAI ZINC: The most traded May zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 2.1 percent to 22,450 yuan ($3,344.46) a tonne, its highest since March 7, 2018, and stood at 22,240 yuan a tonne at the end of the morning. Three-month zinc in London slipped 0.5 percent to $2,860 by 0450 GMT. * OPEN INTEREST: Market open interest in Shanghai zinc jumped to 632,310 lots of Tuesday, the highest since July 2017, pointing to greater bullishness. * ZINC SPREADS: The premium of cash LME zinc over the three-month contract CMZN0-3 stood at $47 a tonne on Tuesday, up $10.50 from Monday, indicating tighter near-term supply. * STOCKS: At 56,425 tonnes, LME zinc stocks are at their lowest since 1991, while copper inventories MCUSTC-TOTAL have fallen for seven straight days to 172,275 tonnes after spiking in the middle of the month. * OTHER METALS: Nickel, used to make stainless steel, added 1.5 percent in Shanghai to 101,040 yuan a tonne, while Shanghai copper nudged up 0.3 percent to 48,400 yuan a tonne. In London, copper also rose 0.3 percent to $6,349 while aluminium added 0.6 percent to $1,899.50. * COPPER: Polish miner KGHM and a union representing workers at its Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend contract talks, temporarily warding off the threat of a strike. * ALUNORTE: Norsk Hydro has agreed with Brazil's federal prosecutor to have a third-party technical assessment that, if positive, could lead to it resuming full production at the half-shut Alunorte alumina refinery. MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares slipped as investors tried to come to terms with a sharp shift in U.S. bond markets and the implications for the world's top economy. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Consumer Confidence March 0745 France Producer Prices MM Feb 1230 US International Trade Jan 1230 Canada Trade Balance Jan 1500 US Current Account Q4 1600 US Federal Reserve issues annual benchmark revisions to its U.S industrial production and capacity use data from 1972 through March 2019 PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0451 GMT Three month LME copper 6349 Most active ShFE copper 48390 Three month LME aluminium 1901 Most active ShFE aluminium 13615 Three month LME zinc 2860 Most active ShFE zinc 22235 Three month LME lead 2003 Most active ShFE lead 16840 Three month LME nickel 13080 Most active ShFE nickel 101030 Three month LME tin 21390 Most active ShFE tin 146770 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -997.5 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1128.39 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -619.37 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 764.53 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -3104.87 ($1 = 6.7126 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Rashmi Aich)