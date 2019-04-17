METALS-Shanghai zinc hits 3-week low in line with London

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - The most active zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) slipped to its lowest in three weeks on Wednesday, tracking a decline in London markets. The zinc contract in Shanghai was down 1.8 percent at 21,845 yuan ($3,255.69) a tonne, as of 0206 GMT, after slipping to 21,715 yuan a tonne earlier in the session, while the benchmark zinc in London rebounded 0.5 percent. Benchmark zinc ended 3.1 percent weaker in the previous session, its biggest daily fall since August, as a big inflow into the London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses fanned expectations that a supply deficit would soon end. "Zinc was under pressure for the second day in a row after another surge in inventories on the LME. This saw zinc futures fall over 3 percent and break below a strong upward channel it has been trading this year," said ANZ in a note. Other base metals treaded water, as cautious investors eyed data on first-quarter economic growth in China, which is to be released later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3 percent to $6,512 a tonne, while most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.3 percent. * A railway that carries zinc from major producers such as Glencore , MMG Ltd and South 32 across Australia's Outback is expected to reopen this month after it was damaged in floods. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets got off to a guarded start as investors waited anxiously for a raft of Chinese data that might show policy stimulus is finally gaining traction in the world's second-largest economy. DATA/EVENTS 0200 China Urban Investment (ytd) YY March 0200 China Industrial Output YY March 0200 China Retail Sales YY March 0200 China GDP YY Q1 0830 UK CPI YY March 0900 EU HICP Final MM YY March 1230 US International Trade Feb 1300 Russia Unemployment Rate March 1800 Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.7098 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)