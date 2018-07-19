METALS-LME zinc falls sharply as sell-off resumes after Shanghai surge

(Changes comment; updates prices) BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gave up early gains to trade sharply lower on Thursday as another broad sell-off in industrial metals took hold. Shanghai zinc had earlier jumped by the daily limit of 6 percent to a one-week top following a report that China plans to boost liquidity in the banking sector, and was underpinned by falling inventories and a weaker yuan. The LME sell-off that followed came as a China foreign ministry spokeswoman described as "shocking" comments from U.S. economic adviser Larry Kudlow that Chinese President Xi Jinping was "holding up" a deal to resolve a trade row between the two countries. Matt France, head of Asia institutional metal sales at brokerage Marex Spectron, said in a note that dips in metals prices "continue to offer up value on an intra-day basis" but "the bearish trend remains intact." FUNDAMENTALS * LME ZINC: Three-month zinc on the LME rose as much as 2.1 percent earlier in the session, but was down 3.6 percent at $2,507.50 a tonne, as of 0739 GMT. In the previous session, the metal gained 3.5 percent, its biggest daily jump in almost a year. * SHANGHAI ZINC: The most-traded September zinc contract on the ShFE touched its highest since July 10 before closing up 3.5 percent at 21,125 yuan ($3,126.99) a tonne for a second straight daily gain. * CHINA: The People's Bank of China plans to introduce incentives that will boost the liquidity of commercial banks, helping them to expand lending, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. * CHINA: China's zinc output fell 5 percent year-on-year to 475,000 tonnes in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai base metals closed higher across the board, but LME copper was trading down 2.3 percent, nickel down 2.6 percent and lead down 2.5 percent in a broad sell-off. * COPPER: Three senior executives at Jiangxi Copper Co , one of China's biggest copper producers, have left their roles, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, in a major managerial shake-up at the state-run firm. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares on Thursday struggled to hold earlier gains made after upbeat Wall Street earnings, as trade war jitters rattled China's stock and currency markets, with the yuan hitting fresh one-year lows. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0745 GMT Three month LME copper 6000.5 Most active ShFE copper 48660 Three month LME aluminium 2012 Most active ShFE aluminium 14065 Three month LME zinc 2511.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21120 Three month LME lead 2114 Most active ShFE lead 18935 Three month LME nickel 13245 Most active ShFE nickel 109050 Three month LME tin 19285 Most active ShFE tin 144420 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 1295.2 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1762.87 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 785.72 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 640.7 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2979.6 ($1 = 6.7557 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)