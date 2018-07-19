FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 5:54 AM / in an hour

METALS-Shanghai zinc jumps on China liquidity hopes, weak yuan

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai zinc jumped by the
daily limit of 6 percent on Thursday and hit a one-week top
following a report that the Chinese central bank plans to boost
liquidity in the banking sector, while falling inventories and a
weaker yuan also underpinned the base metal.
    The People's Bank of China plans to introduce incentives
that will boost the liquidity of commercial banks, helping them
to expand lending, Reuters reported early on Thursday.

    Industry sources at Chinese metals firms have complained of
tight liquidity this year. 
    Zinc supply is also looking tighter, with Chinese production
falling year-on-year in June and Shanghai Futures Exchange zinc
stocks ZN-STX-SGH at their lowest level in 10 years.
    London Metal Exchange zinc posted its biggest daily jump in
almost a year on Wednesday. The metal "benefited from a
short-covering rally, after the recent sell-off had seen short
positions bolstered significantly," ANZ said in a note. 
                    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * SHANGHAI ZINC: The most-traded September zinc contract on
the ShFE touched its highest since July 10 and was up
4.4 percent at 21,325 yuan ($3,165.97) by the mid-session
interval. It gained 0.8 percent on Wednesday.
    * LME ZINC: Three-month zinc on the LME rose as much
as 2.1 percent to $2,655 a tonne, following a 3.5 percent gain
in the previous session, and was last up 0.3 percent at $2,607.
It declined 23 percent between early June and Monday's one-year
low amid fears of oversupply.
    * CHINA: China's zinc output fell 5 percent year-on-year to
475,000 tonnes in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said
on Wednesday. 
    * TECHNICALS: Indicating near-term supply tightness in zinc,
LME cash zinc traded at a premium of $31 a tonne to the
three-month price CMZN0-3, up from an $8.50 premium on July
12.    
    * OTHER METALS: All other base metals were trading higher
with the exception of London nickel, which edged down
0.3 percent. Copper added 0.7 percent in Shanghai and 0.2
percent in London, but zinc's sister metal lead was the next
best performer, jumping 1.8 percent in Shanghai. 
    * COPPER: Three senior executives at Jiangxi Copper Co
, one of China's biggest copper producers,
have left their roles, the company said in a stock exchange
filing on Wednesday, in a major managerial shake-up at the
state-run firm.
    * In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at
6.7227 per dollar and fell to a low of 6.7424 per dollar at one
point, the weakest since July 28, 2017.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares extended early gains on Thursday as upbeat
Wall Street earnings buoyed global investor sentiment, although
trade war jitters pushed China's yuan to fresh one-year lows in
both the onshore and offshore markets.    
        
    
    PRICES
 BASE METALS PRICES                        0410 GMT
 Three month LME copper                        6163
 Most active ShFE copper                      48830
 Three month LME aluminium                     2037
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   14085
 Three month LME zinc                          2607
 Most active ShFE zinc                        21320
 Three month LME lead                          2171
 Most active ShFE lead                        19105
 Three month LME nickel                       13575
 Most active ShFE nickel                     109580
 Three month LME tin                          19495
 Most active ShFE tin                        144800
                                                   
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                             
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3     323.14
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3     #N/A
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3     #N/A
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3     375.21
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3    1221.02
    
($1 = 6.7357 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin and
Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
