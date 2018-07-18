METALS-Shanghai zinc picks up from 1-year low as inventories drop

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai zinc moved away from a one-year low and was on course for its first gain in seven trading days on Wednesday, as it tracked a jump on the London Metal Exchange (LME) in the previous session amid plunging inventories. Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) zinc stocks ZN-STX-SGH dropped by 16,919 tonnes to 58,016 tonnes last week, their lowest since February 2008, while LME zinc stocks MZN-STOCKS have fallen for six straight days. Zinc, used to galvanise steel, is down 11.1 percent so far this month in Shanghai and 11.8 percent in London on concerns about oversupply, but ANZ said it had been boosted by positive data from top metals consumer China on Tuesday. The metal has "found support after the Chinese house price data reading rose at its fastest pace in 21 months," ANZ wrote in a note, adding that zinc was "one of the metals most leveraged to the housing and construction sectors." FUNDAMENTALS * SHANGHAI ZINC: The most-traded September zinc contract on the ShFE was up 1.2 percent at 20,485 yuan ($3,055.73) a tonne by the mid-session interval, above Tuesday's one-year low of 20,055 yuan a tonne. It dropped 10 of the previous 13 trading days. * LME ZINC: Three-month zinc on the LME was flat at $2,512 a tonne, as of 0442 GMT, extending a 1.5-percent jump in the previous session after hitting a one-year low of $2,573.85 on Monday. * GRAPHIC: Expectations for a rise in zinc concentrate supplies in coming years have driven down the metal price in London to one-year lows, but smelting capacity constraints suggest the sell-off is premature. * ZINC: Commerzbank analysts said on Tuesday they thought the recent zinc price slide was excessive. "While last year's supply deficit of 460,000 tonnes is set to decline to around 260,000 tonnes this year, it nonetheless remains sizeable," they wrote in a note. * OTHER METALS: All other LME base metals were trading higher, with nickel adding 0.7 percent and copper rising 0.2 percent. * CANADA: Nevsun Resources Ltd said on Tuesday that rival Lundin Mining Corp's latest buyout proposal undervalues the base metals miner and its assets. {nL4N1UD453] For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as a bullish outlook from the head of the U.S. central bank buoyed the dollar, lifted Tokyo shares to a one-month top and sent gold to a one-year trough. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0438 GMT Three month LME copper 6158.5 Most active ShFE copper 48700 Three month LME aluminium 2032.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14050 Three month LME zinc 2511.5 Most active ShFE zinc 20485 Three month LME lead 2173 Most active ShFE lead 18790 Three month LME nickel 13580 Most active ShFE nickel 109340 Three month LME tin 19585 Most active ShFE tin 144530 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 464.99 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1822.24 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 349.08 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 272.58 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1221.06 ($1 = 6.7038 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Joseph Radford and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)