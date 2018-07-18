FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 18, 2018 / 5:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-Shanghai zinc picks up from 1-year low as inventories drop

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai zinc moved away from a
one-year low and was on course for its first gain in seven
trading days on Wednesday, as it tracked a jump on the London
Metal Exchange (LME) in the previous session amid plunging
inventories. 
    Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) zinc stocks ZN-STX-SGH
dropped by 16,919 tonnes to 58,016 tonnes last week, their
lowest since February 2008, while LME zinc stocks MZN-STOCKS
have fallen for six straight days.
    Zinc, used to galvanise steel, is down 11.1 percent so far
this month in Shanghai and 11.8 percent in London on concerns
about oversupply, but ANZ said it had been boosted by positive
data from top metals consumer China on Tuesday.
    The metal has "found support after the Chinese house price
data reading rose at its fastest pace in 21 months," ANZ wrote
in a note, adding that zinc was "one of the metals most
leveraged to the housing and construction sectors."
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * SHANGHAI ZINC: The most-traded September zinc contract
 on the ShFE was up 1.2 percent at 20,485 yuan
($3,055.73) a tonne by the mid-session interval, above Tuesday's
one-year low of 20,055 yuan a tonne. It dropped 10 of the
previous 13 trading days. 
    * LME ZINC: Three-month zinc on the LME was flat at
$2,512 a tonne, as of 0442 GMT, extending a 1.5-percent jump in
the previous session after hitting a one-year low of $2,573.85
on Monday.
    * GRAPHIC: Expectations for a rise in zinc concentrate
supplies in coming years have driven down the metal price in
London to one-year lows, but smelting capacity constraints
suggest the sell-off is premature. 
    * ZINC: Commerzbank analysts said on Tuesday they thought
the recent zinc price slide was excessive. "While last year's
supply deficit of 460,000 tonnes is set to decline to around
260,000 tonnes this year, it nonetheless remains sizeable," they
wrote in a note. 
    * OTHER METALS: All other LME base metals were trading
higher, with nickel adding 0.7 percent and copper
 rising 0.2 percent. 
    * CANADA: Nevsun Resources Ltd said on Tuesday that
rival Lundin Mining Corp's latest buyout proposal
undervalues the base metals miner and its assets. {nL4N1UD453]
    
    For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    *  Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as
a bullish outlook from the head of the U.S. central bank buoyed
the dollar, lifted Tokyo shares to a one-month top and sent gold
to a one-year trough.    
        
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                        0438 GMT
 Three month LME copper                      6158.5
 Most active ShFE copper                      48700
 Three month LME aluminium                   2032.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   14050
 Three month LME zinc                        2511.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                        20485
 Three month LME lead                          2173
 Most active ShFE lead                        18790
 Three month LME nickel                       13580
 Most active ShFE nickel                     109340
 Three month LME tin                          19585
 Most active ShFE tin                        144530
                                                   
                                                   
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3     464.99
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3   -1822.24
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3     349.08
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3     272.58
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3    1221.06
 

($1 = 6.7038 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Joseph Radford and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.