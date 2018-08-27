METALS-Shanghai zinc prices climb for 6th day as inventories plunge

(Adds Shanghai closing prices) BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai base metal prices rose on Monday, with zinc climbing for a sixth day and hitting a two-week high as inventories in China languish at their lowest in a decade. Zinc stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange ZN-STX-SGH fell 11.8 percent last week to 30,800 tonnes, their lowest since October 2007. Meanwhile, zinc inventories in warehouses approved by the London Metal Exchange have dropped for eight straight days. "Zinc fell a lot previously. This time the rebound will be more obvious," said Xu Maili, director of base metals research at Everbright Futures in Shanghai. ShFE zinc has lost 15 percent year-to-date, weighed down by concerns over global oversupply and fears the U.S-China trade row will hurt demand for industrial metals. The London Metal Exchange is closed on Monday for a public holiday. FUNDAMENTALS * ZINC: The most-traded zinc contract on the ShFE, for October, climbed as much as 2.3 percent to 21,400 yuan ($3,113.18) a tonne, its highest since Aug. 10, before closing up 1.8 percent for its biggest daily jump since July 19. Three-month LME zinc closed up 2.7 percent on Friday. * COPPER: ShFE copper gained ground for a second day, finishing up 0.7 percent at 48,790 yuan a tonne. * OTHER METALS: Zinc's sister metal lead added as much as 1.8 percent in Shanghai, touching its highest since July 30, before closing up 1.5 percent. Aluminium ended flat, while nickel was the lone laggard, falling 0.9 percent to 108,760 yuan a tonne. * ALUMINIUM: China Hongqiao Group, the world's biggest aluminium producer, reported a 21 percent jump in first-half net profit despite lower revenues as it avoided a repeat of hefty impairments seen a year earlier. * AUSTRALIA MINING: As Australia's big miners gear up for a new round of expansion after years of belt tightening, prices for everything from labour to fuel to equipment have begun to rise, driving up costs and eating into margins. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares rose on Monday, taking heart from comments by the Federal Reserve chairman that drove Wall Street to record highs on Friday, and as a tweak to the way China's central bank manages its currency boosted the yuan and stocks. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES CLOSE Most active ShFE copper 48780 Most active ShFE aluminium 14730 Most active ShFE zinc 21305 Most active ShFE lead 18420 Most active ShFE nickel 108760 Most active ShFE tin 145880 ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford)