METALS-Shanghai zinc prices pick up from 1-yr low as inventories drop

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai zinc was on course for its first rise in seven trading days on Wednesday, moving away from the previous session's one-year low as it tracked Tuesday's gains in London, where zinc inventories have fallen for six straight days. The metal, used to galvanise steel, is still down 11.6 percent so far this month in Shanghai on concerns about oversupply. FUNDAMENTALS * SHANGHAI ZINC: The most-traded September zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was trading up 0.6 percent at 20,370 yuan ($3,039.98) a tonne at 0157 GMT, above Tuesday's one-year low of 20,055 yuan a tonne. It has fallen in 10 of the previous 13 trading days. * LME ZINC: Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.1 percent to $2,510.50 a tonne, after a 1.5-percent jump in the previous session. * GRAPHIC: Expectations for a rise in zinc concentrate supplies in coming years have driven down the metal price in London to one-year lows, but smelting capacity constraints suggest the sell-off is premature. * OTHER METALS: LME base metals were mostly trading higher, with nickel adding 0.6 percent and copper rising 0.2 percent. However, tin slipped 0.1 percent. * GUINEA: The West African nation of Guinea is in talks with Rio Tinto and Chinalco to finalise a deal on the Simandou iron ore project, its mining minister said on Tuesday, adding he was confident an agreement would be reached. * CANADA: Nevsun Resources Ltd said on Tuesday that rival Lundin Mining Corp's latest buyout proposal undervalues the base metals miner and its assets. {nL4N1UD453] For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as a bullish outlook from the head of the U.S. central bank buoyed the dollar, lifted Tokyo shares to a one-month top and sent gold to a one-year trough. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0157 GMT Three month LME copper 6165.5 Most active ShFE copper 48640 Three month LME aluminium 2037 Most active ShFE aluminium 14035 Three month LME zinc 2510.5 Most active ShFE zinc 20370 Three month LME lead 2174 Most active ShFE lead 18765 Three month LME nickel 13570 Most active ShFE nickel 108840 Three month LME tin 19500 Most active ShFE tin 144390 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 413.27 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1847.76 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 267.5 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 275.38 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1140.72 ($1 = 6.7007 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford)