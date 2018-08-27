METALS-Shanghai zinc prices rise for 6th day as inventories plunge

(Adds comment, updates price) BEIJING, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai base metal prices mostly rose on Monday, with zinc climbing for a sixth day and hitting a two-week high as inventories in China languish at their lowest in a decade. Zinc stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange ZN-STX-SGH fell 11.8 percent last week to 30,800 tonnes, their lowest since October 2007. Meanwhile, zinc inventories in warehouses approved by the London Metal Exchange have dropped for eight straight days. "Zinc fell a lot previously. This time the rebound will be more obvious," said Xu Maili, director of base metals research at Everbright Futures in Shanghai. ShFE zinc has lost 15 percent year-to-date, weighed down by concerns over global oversupply and fears the U.S-China trade row will hurt demand for industrial metals. The London Metal Exchange is closed on Monday for a public holiday. FUNDAMENTALS * ZINC: The most-traded zinc contract on the ShFE, for October, climbed as much as 2.2 percent to 21,385 yuan ($3,111.00) a tonne, its highest since Aug. 10, and was up 1.8 percent by the mid-session interval. Three-month LME zinc closed up 2.7 percent on Friday. * COPPER: ShFE copper was trading higher for a second day, rising 0.7 percent to 48,800 yuan a tonne. * LEAD, NICKEL: Zinc's sister metal lead added as much as 1.5 percent in Shanghai, touching its highest since July 30. Nickel was the lone laggard, falling as much as 1.7 percent to 107,910 yuan a tonne. * ALUMINIUM: ShFE aluminium gained as much as 0.9 percent to 14,865 yuan a tonne, its highest since Aug. 9, as Chinese smelters' costs rise. It then pared gains to 0.2 percent. * HONGQIAO: China Hongqiao Group, the world's biggest aluminium producer, reported a 21 percent jump in first-half net profit despite lower revenues as it avoided a repeat of hefty impairments seen a year earlier. * AUSTRALIA MINING: As Australia's big miners gear up for a new round of expansion after years of belt tightening, prices for everything from labour to fuel to equipment have begun to rise, driving up costs and eating into margins. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares rose early on Monday, taking support from Wall Street's gains on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said a gradual approach to raising rates was best to protect the U.S. economy and job growth. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate Aug 1230 U.S. National activity index Jul PRICES 0351 GMT Most active ShFE copper 48790 Most active ShFE aluminium 14755 Most active ShFE zinc 21305 Most active ShFE lead 18355 Most active ShFE nickel 108630 Most active ShFE tin 145820 (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford)