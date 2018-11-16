METALS-Shanghai zinc rallies after LME gains on low stockpiles; trade hopes help

(Adds details, updates prices) By Mai Nguyen SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai zinc jumped more than 3 percent to its strongest in more than two weeks on Friday as LME stockpiles fell to a decade-low, with signs that China may be moving to calm its trade dispute with the United States also boosting prices. China has delivered a written response to U.S. demands for wide-ranging trade reforms ahead of expected talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Argentina later this month. "(The) trade tension has been weighing on the base metals sector for the past six months, so this latest move represents some hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel," ANZ analysts said in a note. The most-traded January zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 3.3 percent to 21,645 yuan ($3,119) a tonne, its loftiest since Oct. 30. The contract was up 2.7 percent at 21,510 yuan by midday. The gains in China followed a 3-percent overnight rally in zinc on the London Metal Exchange . LME zinc was off 0.1 percent at $2,573.50 a tonne by 0344 GMT. Most other metals including copper and aluminium rose only slightly after a Trump administration official told Reuters the list of items that China said it was not willing to negotiate was unacceptable to the United States. * ZINC STOCKS: LME zinc stocks MZNSTX-TOTAL fell to a decade-low of 125,400 tonnes, data showed, while on-warrant or available stocks hit their lowest since February. * CHINA OUTPUT: Zinc output in October from China, the world's top producer of the metal, fell 7.6 percent from a year earlier to 501,000 tonnes, official data showed. * COPPER TC/RCs: Chinese copper smelter Jiangxi Copper and miner Antofagasta agreed 2019 copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) at $80.80 a tonne and 8.08 cents a pound in the first big deal for next year, lower than a 2018 benchmark of $82.25 a tonne and 8.225 cents a pound. "The concluded annual TC/RCs for 2019 reflect a much better supply and demand fundamentals globally. We expect copper prices to be well supported by the recent developments and outlook," Argonaut Securities said in a note. * Chile's state copper agency Cochilco lowered its average copper price prediction for this year by $0.03 to $2.97 per pound on Thursday in its second negative projection in six months. * Copper was up 0.2 percent at $6,194.50 a tonne in London , and up 0.7 percent to 49,540 yuan in Shanghai . PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.9408 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Tom Hogue)