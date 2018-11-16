METALS-Shanghai zinc rallies amid falling stockpiles, China-U.S. trade hopes

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai zinc jumped more than 3 percent to the highest in more than two weeks on Friday amid sliding stockpiles in London and signs that China may be taking steps to de-escalate its trade dispute with the United States. China has delivered a written response to U.S. demands for wide-ranging trade reforms ahead of expected talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Argentina later this month. "Trade tension has been weighing on the base metals sector for the past six months, so this latest move represents some hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel," ANZ analysts said in a note. The most-traded January zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 3.3 percent to 21,645 yuan a tonne, its loftiest since Oct. 30. It was up 3 percent at 21,580 yuan by 0155 GMT. The gains followed a 3-percent overnight rally in zinc on the London Metal Exchange . LME zinc was last trading at $2,593 a tonne, up 0.7 percent. * LME zinc stocks MZNSTX-TOTAL fell to a decade-low of 125,400 tonnes, data showed, while on-warrant or available stocks hit their lowest since February. * The global zinc market deficit narrowed to 54,700 tonnes in September from a revised deficit of 81,800 tonnes in August, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group showed on Wednesday. * Chinese copper smelter Jiangxi Copper and miner Antofagasta have agreed 2019 copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) at $80.80 a tonne and 8.08 cents a pound, three sources familiar with the matter said. The refining charges agreed between Jiangxi and Antofagasta, the first major deal for 2019 which typically sets the benchmark for the sector, are down from the 2018 benchmark of $82.25 a tonne and 8.225 cents a pound. * "The concluded annual TC/RC for 2019 reflects a much better supply and demand fundamentals globally. We expect copper prices to be well supported by the recent developments and outlook," Argonaut Securities said in a note. * Chile's state copper agency Cochilco lowered its average copper price prediction for this year by $0.03 to $2.97 per pound on Thursday in its second negative projection in six months. * Copper rose 0.2 percent to $6,194.50 a tonne in London and climbed 0.8 percent to 49,560 yuan in Shanghai . * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * The British pound suffered its biggest one-day loss against the euro since October 2016 after a bout of political turmoil fanned fears the country could crash out of the European Union without a divorce deal. Hopes for a thaw in Sino-U.S. trade relations boosted Asian equities. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Wholesale price index Oct 0900 Italy Industrial orders Sept 0830 European Central Bank President Draghi speaks 1415 U.S. Industrial production Oct PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)