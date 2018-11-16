METALS-Shanghai zinc shines on low stockpiles; trade hopes

(Updates prices, recasts throughout) By Mai Nguyen SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai zinc rallied on Friday as stockpiles tied to the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell to a decade-low level. Metals markets mainly kept some of their gains made on signs of some easing in the trade war between the United States and China. "(The) trade tension has been weighing on the base metals sector for the past six months, so this latest move represents some hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel," ANZ analysts said in a note. Prices rose in China on Friday and in London on Thursday on reports that China submitted a written response to U.S. demands for trade reforms. However, the gains were muted on Friday in London after a senior U.S. official expressed concerns about the trade items China was unwilling to negotiation on. The most-traded January zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 3.3 percent to 21,645 yuan ($3,117.53) a tonne, its highest intra-day level since Oct. 30. It closed up 2.7 percent at 21,515 yuan. The gains in China followed a 3-percent overnight rally in zinc on the London Metal Exchange . LME zinc only rose 0.4 percent at $2,586 a tonne by 0729 GMT. * ZINC STOCKS: LME zinc stocks MZNSTX-TOTAL on Nov. 15 fell to 125,400 tonnes, the lowest since 2008, latest data showed, while on-warrant or available stocks hit their lowest since February. * CHINA OUTPUT: Zinc output in October from China, the world's top producer of the metal, fell 7.6 percent from a year earlier to 501,000 tonnes, official data showed on Thursday. * COPPER TC/RCs: Chinese copper smelter Jiangxi Copper and miner Antofagasta agreed 2019 copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) at $80.80 a tonne and 8.08 cents a pound in the first big deal for next year, lower than a 2018 benchmark of $82.25 a tonne and 8.225 cents a pound. "The concluded annual TC/RCs for 2019 reflect much better supply and demand fundamentals globally. We expect copper prices to be well supported by the recent developments and outlook," Argonaut Securities said in a note. * Chile's state copper agency Cochilco lowered its average copper price prediction for this year by 3 cents to $2.97 per pound on Thursday in its second negative projection in six months. * Copper was up 0.2 percent at $6,194.50 a tonne in London , and ended up 0.8 percent to 49,580 yuan in Shanghai . PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.9430 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)