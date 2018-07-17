FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 11:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-Short squeeze pushes aluminium prices higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, moves dateline from Singapore)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices rose further
from three-month lows on Tuesday as traders were forced to
abandon short positions by the high cost of rolling them
forward.
    Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange         was
up 0.6 percent at $2,068 a tonne at 1059 GMT, after touching
$2,021.50 on Friday, the lowest since April 6. 
    The LME's July monthly contract expires on Wednesday and the
cost of rolling a position to August was $53 per contract after
surging to $68 on Monday. 
    "There's been an almighty squeeze," said ING analyst Oliver
Nugent. 
    Investors who had borrowed aluminium to bet on lower prices
were likely to have shied away from the cost of rolling those
bets forward and instead bought out their positions, boosting
prices, he said. 
    But the gains were likely to be short-lived, he added, with
investors unwilling to pile in until it is clear whether the
United States will ease sanctions on Russia's Rusal. 
    Rusal is the largest aluminium producer outside China and
the sanctions, imposed in April, disrupt its access to global
markets.             
        
    ALUMINIUM SPREADS: Alongside the high cost of the
July-August roll, the premium of cash aluminium over the 3-month
contract soared this week to $51.50, close to April's 11-year
high of $52, before settling back to $42.50. 
    STOCKS: Some investors have delivered metal to settle short
positions. On-warrant aluminium stocks in LME-registered
warehouses rose by 28,350 tonnes to 1,004,925 tonnes, the first
time they have been over the 1 million mark since April and up
from around 886,000 tonnes a month ago. MALSTX-TOTAL
    TECHNICALS: Aluminium moved above technical resistance at a
downtrend line and Monday's high, both around $2,075, brokers
Marex Spectron said.  
    CHINA ECONOMY: China's state planning agency said a 2018
economic growth target of around 6.5 percent could be achieved,
a day after data showed slightly slower growth for the second
quarter and the weakest expansion in factory activity in two
years in June. Weaker growth in China, the largest consumer of
metals, would push prices lower.                          
    OTHER METALS: LME copper         was down 0.2 percent at
$6,182 a tonne, zinc         was 2 percent higher at $2,529,
lead         rose 0.3 percent to $2,182, tin         was flat at
$19,505 and nickel         was down 0.5 percent at $13,605.
    

    
 (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in SINGAPORE; Editing
by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
