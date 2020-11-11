METALS-Vaccine hopes help copper hold near 29-month peak

(Updates with official prices)

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Copper prices held firm on Wednesday near the 29-month highs hit earlier this week as optimism over vaccines to end the COVID-19 crisis was reinforced by signs of robust demand in China.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange traded up a touch at $6,934 a tonne in official rings.

Prices of the metal used widely in the power and construction industries rose above $7,050 on Monday, the highest since June 2018 and a gain of more than 60% since March.

However, ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir said caution was warranted.

“We could see rallies start to stall and perhaps even reverse slightly, especially considering that the timeline on widespread vaccine inoculations is still somewhat up in the air,” he said.

DATA: China’s copper imports rose year-on-year in October and set a new annual peak with two months to spare, underscoring the speed of the recovery from the coronavirus in the world’s top consumer of the metal.

“This data is deceptive, there is a lot of copper going to China, but it isn’t being consumed, take a look at the premiums,” a copper trader said.

Copper prices on the spot market in China are based on the LME benchmark plus a premium SMM-CUYP-CN which is currently below $50 a tonne, about half the levels seen in May and the lowest since May last year.

China accounts for about half of global copper demand.

ALUMINIUM: Worries about supplies on the LME market have eased due to large holdings of aluminium <0#LME-WHL > being reduced and the unwinding of a 30%-39% long futures position for November settlement.

This is why the discount for the cash aluminium CMAL0-3 over the three-month contract has reappeared. It is around $20 a tonne compared with a small premium at the start of November.

Three-month aluminium was up 0.8% at $1,923.5 a tonne.

OTHER METALS: Zinc rose 0.1% to $2,647.5, lead climbed 1% to $1,868.5, tin fell 0.4% to $18,210 and nickel slipped 0.4% to $15,836 a tonne. (Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Alison Williams and Mark Potter)