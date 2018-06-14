METALS-Weak China data pushes industrial metals prices lower

* LME/ShFE arb: bit.ly/2wZSAEz (Updates throughout, moves dateline from MANILA)

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Base metals prices fell on Thursday after data pointed to slowing economic growth in China, the biggest metals consumer.

Industrial output, investment and retail sales all grew less than expected in May, suggesting further weakness ahead if the Chinese government pushes ahead with crackdowns on riskier lending and pollution.

Also pressuring metals was an interest rate hike and a hawkish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday, said ABN AMRO analyst Casper Burgering.

The dollar was weaker on Thursday, but higher rates were likely to strengthen the greenback over time, making dollar-priced metals costlier for buyers with other currencies and dampening demand, he said.

“It’s a combination of both factors - China and the Fed.”

However, supply and demand fundamentals were still good for most industrial metals, with copper, aluminium and nickel, all of which reached multi-year highs this year, likely to see further gains, Burgering said.

COPPER: Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.7 percent at $7,204.50 a tonne at 1018 GMT, having slipped from a 4-1/2 year high of $7,348 reached last week due to concerns that wage talks at the world’s biggest copper mine could disrupt supply.

COPPER TECHNICALS: Support was at $7,170 and a break below this could cause prices to slide towards $7,085, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

CHINA METALS OUTPUT: While China’s slower growth suggested lower demand, the country’s output of 10 non-ferrous metals including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier to 4.55 million tonnes, data showed.

CHINA ALUMINIUM: Aluminium production in May rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier to 2.79 million tonnes, the data showed.

CHINA POLLUTION: However, production capacity could be curtailed as China expands a crackdown on pollution beyond smog-prone Beijing and surrounding cities.

LME ALUMINIUM: LME Aluminium was down 0.5 percent at $2,263 a tonne after touching its lowest since May 30.

ALUMINIUM TECHNICALS: Aluminium broke below its 50-day moving average on Wednesday, worsening its technical outlook. Fibonacci support was around $2,260-$2,265, brokers Marex Spectron said.

CHINA STEEL: Output surged to a record level in May, which should support demand for steelmaking ingredients nickel and zinc.

TRADE: U.S. President Donald Trump is due to unveil revisions to his initial tariff list targeting $50 billion of Chinese goods on Friday, part of a showdown over trade that could slow global growth and reduce demand for metals.

OTHER METALS: LME zinc was down 0.6 percent at $3,199 a tonne, nickel was 2.1 percent lower at $15,305, lead slipped 0.3 percent to $2,478.50 and tin had fallen 0.1 percent to $20,865.