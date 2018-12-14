METALS-Weak Chinese industrial data drives copper prices lower

(Adds closing prices)

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Copper clocked a third consecutive weekly fall on Friday after weaker than expected Chinese industrial data dampened expectations of demand from the largest metals consumer.

Official figures showed China’s November industrial output rose by the least in nearly three years. Euro zone data, meanwhile, showed growth in Europe had slowed.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ended down 0.4 percent at $6,131.50 a tonne. It was 0.2 percent lower this week.

The metal used in power and construction has fallen 16 percent this year, pushed lower by fears that China’s economy is cooling and a U.S.-China trade dispute could accelerate the slowdown.

The Chinese data and a sharply stronger dollar were pressuring metals prices, said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann. A stronger dollar makes metals more expensive for buyers with other currencies and can curtail demand.

“The (price) risks are to the downside because the Chinese economy will definitely cool,” Briesemann said.

But he said that despite weaker Chinese growth, the fundamentals justified copper prices in a $6,500-$7,000 range.

“Supply is lagging behind demand and the producers need higher prices to invest in new projects.”

CHINA ECONOMY: The world’s second-largest economy has been losing momentum in recent quarters. China’s automobile sales also fell about 14 percent year-on-year in November, the steepest such drop in nearly seven years.

EUROPE ECONOMY: Euro zone business expanded at the slowest pace in over four years as new order growth all but dried up. French business activity plunged unexpectedly into contraction.

COPPER STOCKS: Copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses rose by 1,250 tonnes to 121,225 tonnes but remain near 10-year lows. MCUSTX-TOTAL

Stockpiles in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses fell this week and are down from more than 300,000 tonnes in April. CU-STX-SGH

ALUMINIUM: China’s primary aluminium output rebounded in November after three straight months of decline. LME aluminium ended down 0.3 percent at $1,926 a tonne on the day and down 1.6 percent this week.

STEEL: China’s crude steel output dropped to its lowest in seven months in November, hit by shrinking profit margins at mills and winter restrictions on emissions. Zinc and nickel are used in the steel industry.

OTHER METALS: LME zinc ended down 0.9 percent at $2,543 a tonne, nickel ended up 2.1 percent at $11,080, lead ended flat at $1,948.50 and tin closed down 0.4 percent at $19,330.