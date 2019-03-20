METALS-Zinc climbs as stocks diminish

* GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Adds technicals, updates prices)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Zinc and nickel prices rose on Wednesday as inventories in London Metal Exchange warehouses hit fresh lows, but other industrial metals dipped on uncertainty over global demand.

Low inventories of many metals in LME-registered warehouses are helping to bolster prices despite weak economic data from top metals consumer China, said Ross Strachan, senior commodities economist at Capital Economics in London.

“The exchange stocks being at very low levels are understandably keeping many market participants on edge about the outlook when there has been speculation that a (U.S.-China) trade deal is near,” he said.

“We’re still expecting very sluggish demand growth across the metals and we think that will be a major drag on prices. In fact, you could see exchange stocks rise significantly later in the year.”

Prices may also be gaining some support from investors betting on a dovish statement by the U.S. Federal Reserve later on Wednesday, some analysts said.

Benchmark zinc was the biggest LME gainer, rising 1.4 percent to $2,857 a tonne by 1500 GMT, while nickel rose 1 percent to $13,315.

* ZINC/NICKEL STOCKS: LME zinc inventories MZNSTX-TOTAL, down 55 percent this year, touched their lowest since October 2007 and LME nickel stocks MNISTX-TOTAL fell to their lowest since June 2013, LME data showed on Wednesday. Inventories in China, however, are more plentiful.

* AMBATOVY: Nickel gained additional support from Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp announcing that it was forced to shut its Ambatovy nickel plant in Madagascar for about two weeks in early February and could miss its revised annual production target.

* NORSK HYDRO: LME aluminium hit a three-month peak of $1,951.50 a tonne before paring gains to stand 0.1 percent up at $1,948 after major producer Norsk Hydro said it had made some progress in restoring operations after it was hit by a ransomware cyber attack.

However, the company was not yet back to normal, it said.

* ALUMINIUM OUTPUT: Global primary aluminium output fell to 4.92 million tonnes in February from a revised 5.411 million tonnes in January, data showed on Wednesday.

* TRADE: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin plan to travel to China next week for trade talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

* LEAD TECHNICALS: LME lead, which was down 0.4 percent at $2,029, could break through support at $2,011, Commerzbank technical analyst Axel Rudolph said in a note. “We will retain our immediately bearish forecast while the price of lead remains below the mid-March high at $2,131,” he said.

* PRICES: LME copper added 0.1 percent to $6,463 a tonne while tin rose 0.3 percent to $21,330.