METALS-Zinc climbs on China lending pledge, low stocks

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - Zinc prices rose in London and Shanghai in early Asian trade on Monday, buoyed by a pledge from China's central bank to increase loans and lower borrowing costs after a sharp drop in bank lending in February. The metal used to galvanise steel has risen about 11 percent in London so far in 2019 as zinc stocks at London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses have halved to below 60,000 tonnes MZN-STOCKS. FUNDAMENTALS * ZINC: Three-month LME zinc rose as much as 1.3 percent to $2,746.50 a tonne and stood at $2,736 as of 0158 GMT. The most traded zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.4 percent to 21,410 yuan ($3,185.73) a tonne. * ZINC TC: Global trader and miner Glencore has struck a deal with its Canadian subsidiary Noranda Income Fund on the terms of zinc treatment charges for the coming year, but did not disclose the fees, the fund said on Friday. * LME: The LME is launching seven new cash-settled futures contracts on Monday, including hot-rolled coil (HRC) steel, alumina and cobalt, aiming to attract more business after profits fell last year. * COPPER: LME copper edged down 0.1 percent to $6,391 a tonne, while ShFE copper slipped 0.2 percent to 49,030 yuan a tonne. * COPPER: China's unwrought copper imports fell year-on-year in February to their lowest in 11 months, while copper concentrate imports rose to tie the all-time monthly record, signalling that the world's top copper consumer is churning out more metal itself. * FREEPORT: The Indonesian government has approved one-year export allowances for copper concentrate for miners PT Freeport Indonesia and PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara, officials from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said on Friday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares pulled back after U.S. employment data raised doubts about the strength of the global economy while investor jitters ahead of crucial Brexit votes in the UK parliament this week weighed on the pound. DATA/EVENTS 0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Jan 1230 US Retail Sales MM Jan 1300 Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Jonathan Haskel to deliver a speech at University of Birmingham. EU Finance ministers to meet in Brussels PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0200 GMT Three month LME copper 6393 Most active ShFE copper 49030 Three month LME aluminium 1869.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13485 Three month LME zinc 2737.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21400 Three month LME lead 2105 Most active ShFE lead 17400 Three month LME nickel 13155 Most active ShFE nickel 102670 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 147510 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -919.64 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1054.15 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -378.01 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 282.93 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -2438.69 ($1 = 6.7206 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)