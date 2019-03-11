METALS-Zinc climbs on falling inventories, China lending pledge

Company News
    BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - Zinc prices rose on Monday,
driven by dwindling London Metal Exchange inventories as well as
a pledge from China's central bank to increase loans and lower
borrowing costs after a sharp drop in bank lending in February.

    The metal used to galvanise steel has risen more than 11
percent in London so far in 2019 as zinc stocks at London Metal
Exchange-registered warehouses, which fell by 1,125 tonnes on
Friday, have halved to below 60,000 tonnes MZN-STOCKS.  
    In the short term, sentiment over shrinking stocks continues
to ferment "but the medium- and long-term oversupply trend has
not yet been broken" for zinc, Jinrui Futures wrote in a note.
    LME zinc prices should trade in a range of $2,700-$2,900 a
tonne this week, the Chinese brokerage added.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * ZINC: Three-month LME zinc rose as much as 1.3
percent to $2,746.50 a tonne, and stood at $2,740.50 as of 0344
GMT. The most traded zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange nudged up 0.4 percent to 21,405 yuan 
($3,184.08) a tonne by the end of the morning.
    * ZINC TC: Global trader and miner Glencore has
struck a deal with its Canadian subsidiary Noranda Income Fund
on the terms of zinc treatment charges for the coming year, but
did not disclose the fees.
    * LME: The LME is launching seven new cash-settled futures
contracts on Monday, including hot-rolled coil (HRC) steel,
alumina and cobalt.
    * COPPER: LME copper was flat at $6,397 a tonne,
while ShFE copper slipped 0.1 percent to 49,080 yuan a
tonne.
    * COPPER: China's unwrought copper imports fell year-on-year
in February to their lowest in 11 months, while copper
concentrate imports tied the all-time monthly record, signalling
that the world's top copper consumer is churning out more metal
itself.
    * FREEPORT: The Indonesian government has approved one-year
export allowances for copper concentrate for miners PT Freeport
Indonesia and PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares struggled for traction after U.S. employment
data raised doubts about the strength of the global economy,
while investor jitters ahead of crucial Brexit votes in the UK
parliament this week weighed on the pound.    
        
    DATA/EVENTS
0700    Germany     Industrial Output   MM     Jan
1230     US        Retail Sales        MM     Jan
1300      Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member
Jonathan     Haskel to deliver a speech at University of
Birmingham.
    EU Finance ministers to meet in Brussels
    PRICES
                                         0346 GMT
 Three month LME copper                    6397.5
 Most active ShFE copper                    49070
 Three month LME aluminium                 1867.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                 13485
 Three month LME zinc                        2741
 Most active ShFE zinc                      21400
 Three month LME lead                      2109.5
 Most active ShFE lead                      17435
 Three month LME nickel                     13140
 Most active ShFE nickel                   102400
 Three month LME tin                            0
 Most active ShFE tin                      147350
                                                 
                                                 
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3   -920.74
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3  -1041.13
                                         
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3   -383.97
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3    286.58
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3  -2667.86
                                         
 
    ($1 = 6.7225 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
