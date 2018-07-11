METALS-Zinc, copper hit 1-year lows on fresh U.S. tariff threat

(Adds economist's comments, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, July 11 (Reuters) - Copper and zinc prices slumped to their weakest in about a year while other metals also sank in a broad selloff on Wednesday after the United States raised the stakes in a trade war with China with threats of more tariffs. The Trump administration said it would slap 10 percent tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, raising fears the festering trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies could hit global growth. "There certainly is going to be pronounced risks mainly because we've now moved on to the tit-for-tat-for-tit phase of it," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank in Singapore. Last week, Washington imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports and Beijing responded immediately with matching tariffs on the same amount of U.S. exports to China. "This is going to drag on until they can all come to the table and agree to even the playing field. But the unpredictability of the situation continues to rattle the markets," said Varathan. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped as much as 3.8 percent to $6,092.50 a tonne, its lowest since July 25 last year. It was down 3 percent at $6,140 by 0323 GMT. On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded copper fell as far as 47,800 yuan ($7,175) a tonne, its weakest since June 23 last year. Zinc was also hard hit, with the metal dropping by its 6 percent downside limit in Shanghai to 20,620 yuan per tonne, the lowest since June 22 last year. It fell as much as 4.8 percent to $2,503 in London, the lowest since June 15, 2017. * U.S. TARIFFS: U.S. officials released a list on Tuesday of thousands of Chinese imports the Trump administration wants to hit with the tariffs, including hundreds of food products as well as tobacco, chemicals, coal, steel and aluminium. * CHINA RESPONSE: China's assistant commerce minister said on Wednesday that the latest proposed tariffs from the United States harms the World Trade Organization system and hurts globalization. * MARKETS: China's shares tumbled and the dollar rose to near an 11-month high against the yuan while the Australian dollar dropped along with other Asian equities. * OTHER METALS: Other metals also slid to multi-month lows before paring some losses, with LME nickel down 3 percent and lead down 2.6 percent. In Shanghai, nickel and lead fell more than 2 percent. BASE METALS PRICES 0323 GMT Three month LME copper 6140 Most active ShFE copper 48010 Three month LME aluminium 2066.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13975 Three month LME zinc 2520.5 Most active ShFE zinc 20645 Three month LME lead 2255 Most active ShFE lead 19115 Three month LME nickel 13740 Most active ShFE nickel 109040 Three month LME tin 19470 Most active ShFE tin 142240 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 270.01 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2068.05 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 398.61 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 93 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 553.67 ($1 = 6.6617 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Vyas Mohan)