METALS-Zinc extends gains on tight supply, copper yields to macro headwinds

Nov 22

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Zinc extended gains on Thursday on persistent supply tightness while bellwether copper dipped on worries over a looming global growth slowdown and escalating trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The premium for the zinc cash contract over the three-month contract MZN0-3 hit a 21-year high of $97 a tonne on Tuesday due to falling stocks in London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses. It was trading at $94.50 on Thursday.

At 123,500 tonnes, LME stocks have roughly halved since mid-August. MZNSTX-TOTAL

“There’s clearly not a lot of metal in the system so the price is responding to those signals of extreme tightness,” said Vivienne Lloyd, analyst at Macquarie.

“We’re friendly towards zinc, have been for a while. Its got an underlying bearish case but on a two, three, four month basis its quite a tight metal market. I wouldn’t say that’s entirely priced in at this stage.”

Capping upside in zinc and weighing on copper, global equities fell as investor worries mounted about slowing global growth in the face of rising U.S. interest rates and trade tensions.

China, the world’s top metals user, rejected fresh U.S. accusations of perpetuating “unfair” trade practices and urged Washington to stop making provocations, showing little sign of backing down days ahead a high-stakes meeting between leaders from both countries.

PRICES: Zinc traded up 0.5 percent at $2,580 a tonne at 1125 GMT, clocking up gains of 3.5 percent this months, while copper dipped 0.1 percent to $6,225 a tonne, clocking up gains of 4 percent so far this month.

TECHNICALS: Zinc faces major resistance at the November high of $2,647, while copper faces major resistance at the November high of $6,315, broker Marex Spectron said in a note.

POSITIONS: Traders are keeping a close eye on positions holding large amounts of LME copper warrants and cash contracts, which is fuelling nervousness about nearby availability.

ALUMINIUM SUPPLY: Xinfa Group, one of China’s top aluminium smelters, will not have to cut metal production in its home city of Liaocheng this winter and will only have to reduce alumina output by 10 percent for two months.

STEEL: China’s steel sector is toying with falling into a bear market, with prices almost down 20 percent in the past three months as the industry’s run of record production meets the reality of a slowing economy and trade disputes.