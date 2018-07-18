METALS-Zinc extends rally from one-year lows, copper and lead at year low

* Short covering, consumer buying lifts zinc for second session

* Metals worn down by strong dollar, trade war fears (Adds official midday prices)

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Zinc recovered further on Wednesday from this week’s one-year low, helped by falling inventories and consumers’ buying, while copper and lead hit their lowest for a year as the dollar strengthened and trade tensions simmered.

Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) zinc stocks ZN-STX-SGH dropped by 16,919 tonnes to 58,016 tonnes last week, their lowest since February 2008, while LME zinc stocks MZN-STOCKS have fallen for six straight days.

“Basically the zinc market short term got oversold, so consumer buying has seen (it) rally,” said Marex Spectron metals analyst Alastair Munro, who said he saw more selling risk ahead for base metals near term.

“People are trying to pick the lows but are getting weary of doing so. We’re macro driven, there’s uncertainty around trade tariffs and after a period where we’ve seen real money bail ... what triggers the shorts to cover?”

* LME ZINC: Three-month zinc on the LME traded up 1.9 percent in official midday rings at $2,023 a tonne, adding to a 1.5 percent jump in the previous session. Zinc, which is used to galvanise steel, is down some 10 percent this month.

* ZINC TECHNICALS: Indicating near-term supply tightness in zinc, cash zinc traded at a premium of $26 a tonne to the three-month price CMZN0-3, up from an $8.50 premium a week ago.

* GRAPHIC: Expectations for a rise in zinc concentrate supplies in coming years have driven down the metal price in London to one-year lows, but smelting capacity constraints suggest the sell-off is premature.

* COPPER, LEAD: Copper was last bid down 0.9 percent in rings at $6,095 a tonne, having hit a year low at $6,080, while lead was last bid down 1.4 percent at $2,136, having hit a year low at $2,131.

“Concerns that the trade dispute between the U.S. and China will escalate and fears that the economy in China is cooling are continuing to weigh on (metals) prices. In addition, prices are currently facing headwind from the firm U.S. dollar,” Commerzbank said in a note.

* MARKETS: The world’s major stock markets were mostly firmer on Wednesday as a bullish outlook from the head of the U.S. central bank buoyed the dollar, lifted bond yields and sent safe-haven gold to a one-year trough.

* CHINA: The U.S.-driven trade war has become the biggest “confidence killer” for the global economy, China’s foreign ministry warned on Wednesday, saying the whole world would fight back if the United States continued to be “wilful”.

* VEDANTA: India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu will ask the nation’s environment court to dismiss a Vedanta Ltd petition seeking to reopen its copper smelter, a lawyer representing the state government said on Wednesday.

* OTHER METALS: Aluminium was last bid down 0.4 percent in rings at $2,023, tin traded down 0.4 percent at $19,430 while nickel traded down 0.3 percent at $13,445, having hit its lowest since April.