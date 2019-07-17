METALS-Zinc falls as supply deficit narrows

SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - London zinc prices fell on Wednesday, ending a five-session streak of gains, after data showed a global zinc market deficit narrowed in May.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 1.2% to $2,425 a tonne by 0210 GMT, after climbing 5% in the past five sessions.

The most-traded zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), however, rose 0.7% to 19,380 yuan ($2,817.23) a tonne, tracking gains on the LME in the previous session.

The global zinc market deficit narrowed to 27,200 tonnes in May from an upwardly revised deficit of 87,500 tonnes in April, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ZINC STOCKS: Zinc inventories in LME-approved warehouses MZNSTX-TOTAL have risen around 60% since April when the stockpiles hit a record low, while stocks in warehouses tracked by ShFE ZN-STX-SGH have jumped 268% year-to-date.

* ZINC SPREAD: The premium of cash over three-month zinc contracts on the LME CMZN0-3 eased to $4 a tonne on Tuesday, from $12 in the previous session, indicating more nearby supplies.

* LEAD: The global lead market recorded a 13,400-tonne surplus in May after a deficit of 30,800 tonnes in April, data from the ILZSG showed.

* NICKEL: Kazakh entrepreneur Kenes Rakishev said on Tuesday he had sold his stake in gold miner Petropavlovsk and would invest the proceeds in a cobalt and nickel project he aims to list in Hong Kong.

* PERU COPPER: Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra rejected a demand from a regional governor on Tuesday to cancel a permit for Southern Copper Corp’s $1.4 billion Tia Maria copper mine project amid protests from local residents.

* TRADE DEAL: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States still has a long way to go to conclude a trade deal with China but could impose tariffs on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods if it needed to do so.

* PRICES: LME copper fell 0.6%, aluminium eased 0.4%, nickel fell 0.8% and tin edged down 0.3%. Shanghai copper eased 0.1%, aluminium dipped 0.1%, while nickel jumped 2.1%.

* Asian shares drifted lower after a lacklustre performance by Wall Street, while the dollar got a lift from robust U.S. retail data and a Brexit-driven dive in the pound.

($1 = 6.8791 Chinese yuan renminbi)