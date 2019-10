METALS-Zinc gains as deficit pushes inventories to new lows

(Updates with official prices)

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Zinc prices rose on Wednesday as available stocks in London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses slipped to their lowest levels in more than two decades despite expectations of increased supply.

Benchmark zinc gained 0.3% to $2,475 a tonne in official LME rings, around the highest since July and up from a three-year low of $2,190 on Sept. 3.

“The fundamental story is that the transition to a surplus market keeps being pushed back,” said ING analyst Wenyu Yao.

Additional supply will come through and push prices lower, she said, but “without a tangible rise in stocks you can’t be convinced there is a surplus”.

ZINC STOCKS: On-warrant inventories in LME-registered warehouses fell to 35,125 tonnes, the lowest since at least 1998. MZNSTX-TOTAL

SPREAD: Cash zinc traded at a $35 premium to three-month metal, up from around zero over July-September but well short of recent peaks. A higher premium suggests lower availability of nearby material. MZN0-3

POSITIONING: Speculative positioning was largely flat after a bout of short covering from the end of September, brokers Marex Spectron said.

FUNDAMENTALS: The global zinc market saw a 106,000-tonne shortfall over January-July, down from 170,000 tonnes in the same period last year, the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) said this month.

COPPER: Benchmark copper did not trade in official rings but was bid down 0.3% at $5,800 a tonne as concern that protests in top producer Chile will disrupt supply was offset by expectations that weakening global growth will restrain demand.

CHILE DISRUPTION: Antofagasta warned that unrest could lower its output by about 5,000 tonnes, equivalent to less than 3% of third-quarter production.

Workers at Codelco will join a general strike on Wednesday, a union official said. Union workers at BHP’s Escondida copper mine downed tools on Tuesday.

NICKEL: LME nickel traded 0.5% lower at $16,420 a tonne, down from September’s five-year high of $18,850.

On-warrant LME inventories, at below 30,000 tonnes, are the lowest since 2007, but cash nickel’s premium against the three-month contract has tumbled to $1 from more than $200 at the start of October, suggesting shortages of nearby material have eased. MNISTX-TOTAL MNI0-3

ERAMET: French miner Eramet said its Weda Bay Nickel plant in Indonesia would start operating ahead of schedule in the first half of 2020.

LME PROBE: The LME has asked members to report any unusual activity in nickel trading after prices lurched up and down in the wake of large transactions last week, sources said.

ALUMINIUM: Miner Rio Tinto flagged a possible pullback or closure of New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelter, citing weakness in the aluminium market and high energy costs.

Tajikistan cut its aluminium output growth target for this year to 5% from 20%, a government source said.

Producer Norsk Hydro said it expected global aluminium demand growth to hover around zero this year, down from 3.1% in 2018.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium traded flat at $1,719.50 a tonne, lead traded 0.1% lower at $2,216 and tin traded down 0.6% at $16,750.