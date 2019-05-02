METALS-Zinc hits 1-1/2 month low, others recover on trade deal hopes

* GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Adds analyst comment, updates prices, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Zinc prices hit the lowest since mid-March on worries about global demand and as inventories climbed, but other metals got support from hopes that a U.S.-China trade deal would be agreed.

Investors have been worried after data on Tuesday showed factory growth in top metals consumer China unexpectedly slowed in April while a survey on Thursday showed Euro zone factory activity contracted for a third month.

“I think it’s still premature to buy. The current picture is that the worst is over, but conditions remain weak in the global economy. We need to see some real improvement for metals prices to really find the bottom,” said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at consultancy T-Commodity in Milan.

“But in zinc and copper, supplies are still pretty tight, so I think that will keep us from seeing severe losses,” he added.

Benchmark zinc prices on the London Metal Exchange were down 0.9 percent at $2,746.50 a tonne by 1035 GMT, after touching $2,717, the lowest since March 11.

Most industrial metals slumped on Wednesday as computer-driven funds sold following an options expiry, with aluminium and lead prices hitting their lowest in more than two years.

* ZINC STOCKS: LME zinc inventories MZNSTX-TOTAL rose to 88,750 tonnes, the highest since Feb. 15 and up 70 percent over the past three weeks, LME data showed on Thursday. But historically they are still low and have slid by half since October.

* HINDUSTAN ZINC: India’s Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) , the world’s second-largest zinc miner, expects its output to grow in 2019/20 after a drop in the previous financial year.

* TRADE TALKS: Metals prices got support from a report that the United States and China are nearing a trade deal that would roll back a portion of the $250 billion in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

* COPPER: LME copper hit a fresh low since Feb. 18, dropping 0.4 percent to $6,211 a tonne. It has to hold above the 200-day moving average at $6,192 to avoid further losses, Torlizzi said.

* ALUMINIUM STOCKS: LME aluminium inventories MALSTX-TOTAL surged by 92,350 tonnes to 1,227,650 and have climbed over the past week by a fifth to the highest since Feb. 25.

The LME aluminium price, however, shrugged off the stocks increase, rising 0.4 percent to $1,823 a tonne after sliding to the weakest in more than two years on Wednesday.

* PRICES: Nickel rose 0.4 percent to $12,200, lead advanced 0.9 percent to $1,869.50 and tin slipped 0.7 percent to $19,410.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or