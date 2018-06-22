METALS-Zinc hits 10-month low as investors bet on rising supply

* GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Adds official midday prices)

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Zinc prices hit their lowest in 10 months on Friday as traders eyed rising stocks and bet on increased mine supply, while bellwether copper headed for a second week of falls on fears a trade war between Washington and Beijing would hit demand.

Zinc stocks in London Metal Exchanges warehouses MZNSTX-TOTAL stood at 247,250 tonnes at last count, up 87 percent since March 1 this year. Some 880,000 tonnes of additional zinc mine capacity is due to come on stream this year, according to the International Lead Zinc Study Group (ILZSG).

“With zinc there’s consensus that prices will eventually move lower because of incoming mines and we think demand has been impacted by high prices,” said Macquarie analyst Vivienne Lloyd.

“Maybe it’s not quite ready yet, but it will end the year lower than is today,” she added.

Copper was hit by increasingly sharp rhetoric between the United States and China, and growing evidence of the economic damage such a conflict could produce, though it was underpinned by a weaker dollar.

* ZINC PRICES: Three-month LME zinc hit $2,889.50 a tonne, its lowest since last year August. It traded up 0.5 percent at $2,930 a tonne in official midday rings, but was heading for a 5 percent fall on the week.

* COPPER: Copper was last bid up 0.3 percent in rings at $6,808 a tonne but was heading for a weekly fall of around 3 percent.

* AUTOS: Germany’s Daimler cut its 2018 profit forecast and BMW said it was looking at “strategic options” because of a trade war between China and the United States, sparking fears of a wave of earnings downgrades in the auto industry.

* TARIFFS: U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to hit $200 billion of Chinese imports with 10 percent tariffs if China retaliates against his previous targeting of $50 billion in imports.

* COPPER PRODUCTION: The global refined copper market had a surplus of 55,000 tonnes in March and 87,000 tonnes in February, the International Copper Study Group said.

* CHINA STEEL: Shanghai steel prices fell on Friday, posting their biggest weekly loss since March, with risk appetite curbed by signs that a tariff war between China and the United States is hitting global companies.

* TIN EXPORTS: Indonesia’s refined tin exports in May surged 79 percent to 12,493.35 tonnes, data from the Trade Ministry showed on Friday.

* METALS PRICES: Aluminium was last bid down 0.4 percent at $2,171 a tonne, lead was last bid up 1.1 percent at $2,402, tin traded up 0.2 percent at $20,550 while nickel traded up 2.2 percent at $15,325.