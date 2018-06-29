FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 5:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

METALS-Zinc pares losses but still set for worst quarter since 2015

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment; updates prices)
    BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - Zinc shrugged off early losses
to trade higher for a third day on Friday on the prospect of
Chinese smelters cutting output by 10 percent in response to low
prices and treatment charges. 
    Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong,
said a 10 percent cut implied that 400,000 tonnes of the metal
would come out of the market in China, the world's biggest zinc
producer, on an annualised basis.
    There is "a need for smelters to constrain their production
because demand is weak especially the demand from galvanising,"
she added. Zinc is used to galvanise steel. 
    The metal is on course to shed 11.3 percent in London and
5.2 percent in Shanghai in the second quarter, which would mark
its worst quarter since the third quarter of 2015. LME zinc is
also set for a drop of 6.3 percent in June alone, which would be
its steepest monthly plunge since November 2015.
      
   FUNDAMENTALS
    * ZINC: Zinc on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2
percent at $2,903.50 a tonne as of 0524 GMT, extending a 0.7
percent gain on Thursday. The most traded August zinc contract
 on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) edged up 0.1
percent to 23,250 yuan  $3,517.19) a tonne.
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME rose 0.7
percent to $6,671.50 a tonne and is track for a 0.6 percent dip
this quarter. ShFE copper fell by 0.2 percent but is
still set for a 2.3 percent gain over the three months.
    * OTHER METALS: Shanghai nickel is set for its best
quarter since the contract was launched in 2015, with a 18.5
percent rise, while lead is poised to add 16.2 percent
this quarter amid an environmental crackdown in China. 
    * TC/RCs: China's top copper smelters on Thursday failed to
set minimum treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper
concentrate in the third quarter of 2018, two people with
knowledge of the matter said.
    * RUSAL: Shareholders at sanctions-hit Russian aluminium
producer Rusal elected a new board of directors on
Thursday in an effort to appease the U.S. and get the
restrictions lifted.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian share markets rallied from nine-month lows on
Friday, after China eased foreign investment limits, but
underlying sentiment was dampened by worries over trade
frictions a week before initial U.S. and Chinese tariffs were
set to take effect.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0600  Germany     Import prices May
    0600  Germany    Retail sales May
    0645  France    Consumer spending May
    0645  France       Producer prices May
    0800  Germany   Unemployment rate June
    0830  UK           GDP Q1
    1230  U.S.      Personal income May
    1345  U.S.         Chicago PMI June
        
    PRICES        
 BASE METALS PRICES                       0528 GMT
 Three month LME copper                     6676.5
 Most active ShFE copper                     51660
 Three month LME aluminium                    2156
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  14145
 Three month LME zinc                       2903.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                       23245
 Three month LME lead                         2423
 Most active ShFE lead                       20480
 Three month LME nickel                      14970
 Most active ShFE nickel                    116730
 Three month LME tin                         19730
 Most active ShFE tin                       144240
                                                  
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                            
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3      233.8
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3   -2417.25
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3     413.26
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3     641.57
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3    -690.88
 

($1 = 6.6104 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and
Amrutha Gayathri)
