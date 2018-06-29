METALS-Zinc pares losses but still set for worst quarter since 2015

(Adds analyst comment; updates prices) BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - Zinc shrugged off early losses to trade higher for a third day on Friday on the prospect of Chinese smelters cutting output by 10 percent in response to low prices and treatment charges. Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong, said a 10 percent cut implied that 400,000 tonnes of the metal would come out of the market in China, the world's biggest zinc producer, on an annualised basis. There is "a need for smelters to constrain their production because demand is weak especially the demand from galvanising," she added. Zinc is used to galvanise steel. The metal is on course to shed 11.3 percent in London and 5.2 percent in Shanghai in the second quarter, which would mark its worst quarter since the third quarter of 2015. LME zinc is also set for a drop of 6.3 percent in June alone, which would be its steepest monthly plunge since November 2015. FUNDAMENTALS * ZINC: Zinc on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2 percent at $2,903.50 a tonne as of 0524 GMT, extending a 0.7 percent gain on Thursday. The most traded August zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) edged up 0.1 percent to 23,250 yuan $3,517.19) a tonne. * COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME rose 0.7 percent to $6,671.50 a tonne and is track for a 0.6 percent dip this quarter. ShFE copper fell by 0.2 percent but is still set for a 2.3 percent gain over the three months. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai nickel is set for its best quarter since the contract was launched in 2015, with a 18.5 percent rise, while lead is poised to add 16.2 percent this quarter amid an environmental crackdown in China. * TC/RCs: China's top copper smelters on Thursday failed to set minimum treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrate in the third quarter of 2018, two people with knowledge of the matter said. * RUSAL: Shareholders at sanctions-hit Russian aluminium producer Rusal elected a new board of directors on Thursday in an effort to appease the U.S. and get the restrictions lifted. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets rallied from nine-month lows on Friday, after China eased foreign investment limits, but underlying sentiment was dampened by worries over trade frictions a week before initial U.S. and Chinese tariffs were set to take effect. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Import prices May 0600 Germany Retail sales May 0645 France Consumer spending May 0645 France Producer prices May 0800 Germany Unemployment rate June 0830 UK GDP Q1 1230 U.S. Personal income May 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI June PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0528 GMT Three month LME copper 6676.5 Most active ShFE copper 51660 Three month LME aluminium 2156 Most active ShFE aluminium 14145 Three month LME zinc 2903.5 Most active ShFE zinc 23245 Three month LME lead 2423 Most active ShFE lead 20480 Three month LME nickel 14970 Most active ShFE nickel 116730 Three month LME tin 19730 Most active ShFE tin 144240 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 233.8 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2417.25 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 413.26 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 641.57 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -690.88 ($1 = 6.6104 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Amrutha Gayathri)