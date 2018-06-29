METALS-Zinc pares losses but still set for worst quarter since 2015

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - Zinc shrugged off early losses to trade higher for a third day on Friday on the prospect of Chinese smelters cutting output by 10 percent in response to low prices and treatment charges. Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong, said a 10 percent cut implied that 400,000 tonnes of the metal would come out of the market in China, the world's biggest zinc producer, on an annualised basis. There is "a need for smelters to constrain their production because demand is weak, especially the demand from galvanising," she added. Zinc is used to galvanise steel. The metal shed 5.4 percent in Shanghai in the second quarter and is on course to drop by around 11.5 percent in London over the period, which would mark its worst quarter since the third quarter of 2015. LME zinc is also set for a fall of 6.5 percent in June alone, its steepest monthly plunge since November 2015. FUNDAMENTALS * ZINC: Zinc on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.1 at percent at $2,900.50 a tonne as of 0719 GMT. The most traded August zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) closed up 0.3 percent at 23,305 yuan ($3,520.87) a tonne. * COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME rose 0.8 percent to $6,676 a tonne and is on track for a 0.5 percent dip this quarter. ShFE copper closed down 0.2 percent but still posted a 1.8 percent gain over the three months. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai nickel saw its best quarter since the contract was launched in 2015, with an 18.2 percent rise, while lead added 15.9 percent over the quarter amid an environmental crackdown in China. * TC/RCs: China's top copper smelters on Thursday failed to set minimum treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for copper concentrate in the third quarter of 2018, two people with knowledge of the matter said. * RUSAL: Shareholders at sanctions-hit Russian aluminium producer Rusal elected a new board of directors on Thursday in an effort to appease the U.S. and get the restrictions lifted. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets rallied from nine-month lows on Friday as Chinese shares rebounded from a sell-off, but the market outlook remains gloomy a week before initial U.S. and Chinese tariffs are set to take effect. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0719 GMT Three month LME copper 6678.5 Most active ShFE copper 51650 Three month LME aluminium 2159 Most active ShFE aluminium 14165 Three month LME zinc 2900 Most active ShFE zinc 23300 Three month LME lead 2421.5 Most active ShFE lead 20450 Three month LME nickel 15005 Most active ShFE nickel 117680 Three month LME tin 19735 Most active ShFE tin 144210 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 152.2 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2450 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 433.79 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 624.05 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -22.08 ($1 = 6.6191 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Sunil Nair)