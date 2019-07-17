METALS-Zinc reverses gains amid narrowing supply deficit

(Updates prices, adds nickel details)

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - London zinc prices fell for the first time in six sessions on Wednesday, as data showed the global zinc market deficit narrowed in May.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 0.9% to $2,459.50 a tonne by 0709 GMT, after climbing 5% in the last five sessions.

The most-traded zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), however, rose 0.6% to 19,355 yuan ($2,813.35) a tonne, tracking gains on the LME in the previous session.

The global zinc market deficit narrowed to 27,200 tonnes in May from an upwardly revised deficit of 87,500 tonnes in April, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ZINC STOCKS: Zinc inventories in LME-approved warehouses MZNSTX-TOTAL have risen around 60% since April when the stockpiles hit a record low, while stocks in warehouses tracked by ShFE ZN-STX-SGH have jumped 268% year-to-date.

* ZINC SPREAD: The premium of cash over three-month zinc contracts on the LME CMZN0-3 eased to $4 a tonne on Tuesday, from $12 in the previous session, indicating more nearby supplies but still in the premium zone after skirting in discount briefly in early July.

* “Stock didn’t rise constantly. It should increase more but it didn’t,” said a China-based analyst, referring to market expectations of rising supplies from China’s expanding zinc smelting capacity.

* NICKEL: ShFE nickel jumped 3.5% to close at 111,040 yuan a tonne, while LME nickel rebounded 0.4% after easing in the morning Asian hours, extending a rally fuelled by funds and industrial customers buying.

* NICKEL: Kazakh entrepreneur Kenes Rakishev said on Tuesday he had sold his stake in gold miner Petropavlovsk and would invest the proceeds in a cobalt and nickel project he aims to list in Hong Kong.

* RENAULT/EV: France’s Renault SA said it will invest $145 million in a unit of China’s Jiangling Motors Corporation Group to expand its electric vehicle manufacturing footprint in the world’s top auto market.

* PERU COPPER: Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra rejected a demand to cancel a permit for Southern Copper Corp’s $1.4 billion Tia Maria copper mine project amid protests from local residents.

* TRADE DEAL: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States still has a long way to go to conclude a trade deal with China but could impose tariffs on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods if it needed to do so.

* PRICES: LME copper fell 0.7%, aluminium eased 0.4% and tin edged down 0.2%. Shanghai copper eased 0.2% while aluminium was almost unchanged.

