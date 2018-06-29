METALS-Zinc slips and is set for worst quarter since 2015

* LME/ShFE arb: bit.ly/2wZSAE

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Zinc prices fell more than 1 percent on Friday, heading for their worst quarter since 2015, as investors grew sceptical of reports that Chinese smelters plan to cut output by 10 percent in response to low prices and treatment charges.

China’s largest zinc smelter said it will not participate in the output cuts that were reported on Thursday, while doubts emerged over whether other smelters would fully comply.

“There was a feeling in the market that (plan to cut output) didn’t carry much weight. If you’re going to cut smelter production you’re going to slow down concentrates purchases, but we haven’t seen that,” said ING commodities strategist Oliver Nugent.

He added, however, that the pace of the zinc sell-off in the past couple of weeks feels excessive.

“Backwardations remain fierce. Those shorts could be heading into a bear trap. When they have to roll, its going to be very costly - we could see a (price) bounce (over the next few weeks).”

* ZINC: The price of zinc on the London Metal Exchange fell 1 percent to $2,868 a tonne at 1024 GMT, on course for a fall of about 12 percent over the second quarter and its worst quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2015.

* COPPER: Three-month LME copper rose 0.5 percent to $6,657 a tonne and was on track for a 0.8 percent dip this quarter.

* NICKEL AND LEAD: Nickel was on track for its best quarter since the end of 2017, up 13 percent in the past three months, while lead looks set to end the quarter up 1 percent amid an environmental crackdown in China.

* TRADE WAR: Global equities bounced strongly as a recovery in Asian markets spread to Europe after a turbulent week of selling as investor fears of higher barriers to trade came closer to reality.

* RUSAL: Shareholders at sanctions-hit Russian aluminium producer Rusal elected a new board of directors on Thursday in an effort to appease the United States and have the restrictions lifted.

* ALUMINIUM PREMIUMS: Premiums for Japanese aluminium shipments for July to September were set at $132 a tonne, up 2 percent from the previous quarter on rising spot premiums in the United States and supply uncertainty caused by sanctions on Rusal.

* TIN: For a column on tin click:

* METALS PRICES: Tin traded flat at $19,590, having touched its lowest since late December, while aluminium traded down 0.2 percent at $2,151.