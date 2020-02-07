REFILE-METALS-London copper dips as virus death toll stokes supply fears

(Adds dropped word in first paragraph) Feb 7 (Reuters) - London copper prices dropped on Friday as the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak mounted, raising fears of potential economic damage and disruptions to the global supply chain. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.1% at $5,728 a tonne, as of 0445 GMT, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) declined 0.6% to 45,660 yuan ($6,542.39) a tonne. Other metals moved mixed on both bourses as a rally from the past sessions lost steam. LME aluminium rose 0.3% to $1,742 a tonne, nickel advanced 0.7% to $13,150 a tonne, while zinc dipped 0.1% to $2,206 a tonne. In Shanghai, aluminium rose 0.3% to 13,700 yuan, while nickel dipped 0.1% to 105,280 yuan a tonne, zinc decreased 0.3% to 17,300 yuan a tonne, and lead fell 0.4% to 14,105 yuan a tonne. More than 630 people had died and over 30,000 infected in China due to the coronavirus outbreak, latest data showed. China's economy could be disrupted in the first quarter due to the outbreak, but it is expected to recover once the virus is brought under control, a vice governor of the central bank said. FUNDAMENTALS * BARRICK/GRASBERG: Barrick Gold Corp is interested in Freeport McMoRan Inc 's flagship Grasberg mine in Indonesia, Chief Executive Mark Bristow said. * INDONESIA NICKEL: The first battery-grade nickel and cobalt project in Indonesia using high-pressure acid leaching technology could start commissioning in the second half of 2020, consultancy firm CRU Group said. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets slipped and oil price gains stalled, as the growing death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak put a lid on the week's sharp rally. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Dec 0745 France Reserve Assets Total Jan 0830 UK Halifax House Prices MM Jan 1030 Russia Central bank key rate Feb 1200 Brazil IPCA Inflation Index MM Jan 1330 US Non-farm Payrolls Jan 1330 US Unemployment Rate Jan 1330 US Average Earnings YY Jan 2000 US Consumer Credit Dec -- China Exports, Imports YY Jan -- China Trade Balance USD Jan PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.9791 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)