May 16, 2018 / 7:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-METALS-Copper struggles as dollar hovers near five-month peak

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Corrects to add dropped word 'percent' in paragraph 2)
    By Manolo Serapio Jr
    MANILA, May 16 (Reuters) - London copper futures struggled
to recover on Wednesday after a two-day slide as the U.S. dollar
hovered near a five-month high versus a basket of major
currencies following a surge in Treasury yields.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up 0.4 percent to $6,838 per tonne by 0730 GMT.
    Prices of base metals could stay trapped in narrow ranges,
said INTL FCStone consultant Edward Meir, with the exception of
nickel given falling stockpiles of the metal on the London Metal
Exchange.
    "A stronger dollar and trade uncertainties remain prevailing
negatives, but given that all six metals are expected to be in
deficit this year, we do see an element of underlying support
for the group as a whole," Meir wrote in a report.
    Also weighing on risk appetite was news that North Korea
cancelled high-level talks with Seoul, denouncing military
exercises between South Korea and the United States, breaking
from several months of easing relations on the peninsula.
 
        
    SHANGHAI COPPER: The most-traded July copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.5 percent to 51,020
yuan ($8,010.17) a tonne.
    DOLLAR: The dollar index against a group of major currencies
 was little changed at 93,233, not far from Tuesday's peak
of 93.457, its highest since Dec. 22. A firmer greenback makes
dollar-denominated assets more expensive for holders of other
currencies.
    SHANGHAI EXCHANGE: The Shanghai Futures Exchange said it
will launch China's first real-time platform for trading
physical commodities from copper to chemicals, as it seeks to
improve transparency and challenge rivals in the global futures
market.
    CHINA DATA: China's new home prices rose 0.5 percent in
April from a month earlier, compared with an increase of 0.4
percent in March.
    LITHIUM: China's Tianqi Lithium is nearing a
deal to buy a 24 percent stake in Chile's Sociedad Quimica Y
Minera, one of the world's biggest lithium producers,
for about $4.3 billion.
    MINING: Rio Tinto CEO Jean-Sebastien
Jacques said resource companies needed to build "the United
Nations of the mining industry" to tackle rising resource
nationalism and cost inflation.
    U.S.-CHINA TRADE: The United States is seeking to make a
trade deal with China, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow
said as bilateral talks between the world's two economic
powerhouses resume in Washington this week.
    ASIAN SHARES: Asian markets fell after Pyongyang called off
talks with Seoul, throwing a major U.S.-North Korean summit into
question, and a spike in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield to a
seven-year high knocked sentiment on Wall Street. 
    OTHER METALS: LME zinc gained 0.6 percent to $3,080
a tonne and nickel rose 0.6 percent to $14,515. In
Shanghai, aluminium rose 0.6 percent to 14,790 yuan per
tonne and zinc advanced 0.6 percent to 23,780 yuan.
                                                   GMT 0730
 Three month LME copper                                6836
 Most active ShFE copper                              51020
 Three month LME aluminium                             2334
 Most active ShFE aluminium                           14790
 Three month LME zinc                                3079.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                                23780
 Three month LME lead                                  2368
 Most active ShFE lead                                19375
 Three month LME nickel                               14490
 Most active ShFE nickel                             107740
 Three month LME tin                                  20840
 Most active ShFE tin                                145700
                                                           
                                                           
 LME/SHFE COPPER               LMESHFCUc3            339.86
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM            LMESHFALc3          -2570.04
 LME/SHFE ZINC                 LMESHFZNc3            496.62
 LME/SHFE LEAD                 LMESHFPBc3            310.94
 LME/SHFE NICKEL               LMESHFNIc3           -2148.2
 


($1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sunil Nair and
Vyas Mohan)
