May 21, 2018 / 5:17 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-METALS-Copper nudges higher as trade war concerns ease

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds comment, detail)
    By Melanie Burton
    MELBOURNE, May 21 (Reuters) - Copper edged higher on Monday
after China and the United States put their trade row on hold,
easing concerns the dispute could escalate, although headwinds
from a stronger dollar capped gains.     
    "It appears that America and China have moved towards a
trade deal which will mean the expansion of U.S. goods purchased
by China and thus avoiding the prospect of an out and out trade
war," said Kingdom Futures in a report. 
    The "risk on" sentiment spurred gains in Hong Kong shares
and also metals, with the exception of aluminium, which was
pressured by more than 100,000 tonnes of inflow last week, and
nickel, which has not been able to beat technical resistance at
15,000 a tonne, it said. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 edged up by 0.3 percent to $6,873.50 a tonne by 0503
GMT, reversing small losses from the previous session. Prices
have been caught in a tight $6,765-$6,900 range for the past
week.
    * Shanghai Futures Exchange copper also edged up by
0.5 percent to 51,490 yuan ($8,070) a tonne.
    * TRADE: The U.S. trade war with China is "on hold" after
the world's largest economies agreed to drop their tariff
threats while they work on a wider trade agreement, U.S.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday.
    * DOLLAR: The dollar edged up against the yen on Monday,
after Mnuchin's comments, boosting risk sentiment amid hopes for
an easing of trade tensions between the world's two biggest
economies.
    * JAPAN ECONOMY: Japan's exports accelerated in April on
increased shipments of cars and machines used to make
semiconductors, suggesting healthy overseas demand could help
the economy recover quickly from a dip in the first quarter.

    * CHINA ECONOMY: China's economy will likely expand around
6.7 percent in the second quarter this year, the State
Information Center (SIC) said in an article in the state-owned
China Securities Journal on Saturday.
    * COPPER: Vedanta Resources Plc's shutdown of its
South Indian copper smelter, one of India's biggest, is causing
a copper deficit and increased prices in India, its subsidiary
Vedanta Ltd said on Friday. 
    * RUSAL: UC Rusal has not yet received any formal notice
that sanctions target Oleg Deripaska has resigned from his board
position at major Rusal shareholder EN+, the aluminium maker
said on Monday.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    *  U.S. stock futures jumped on Monday as U.S. Treasury
Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. trade war with China is
"on hold" after the world's two largest economic powers agreed
to drop their tariff threats while they work on a wider trade
agreement.     
             
                                 0352 GMT           
 Three month LME copper                       6870.5
 Most active ShFE copper                       51480
 Three month LME aluminium                      2265
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    14765
 Three month LME zinc                           3109
 Most active ShFE zinc                         23990
 Three month LME lead                           2344
 Most active ShFE lead                         19845
 Three month LME nickel                        14630
 Most active ShFE nickel                      108710
 Three month LME tin                           20730
 Most active ShFE tin                         146090
                                                    
                                                    
 LME/SHFE COPPER               LMESHFCUc3     373.98
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM            LMESHFALc3   -2033.21
                                           
 LME/SHFE ZINC                 LMESHFZNc3     423.25
 LME/SHFE LEAD                 LMESHFPBc3     749.97
 LME/SHFE NICKEL               LMESHFNIc3   -1873.52
                                           
 
($1 = 6.3804 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Richard Pullin)
