UPDATE 1-METALS-London aluminium climbs for 6th session after LME suspends Rusal metal

(Adds Breakingviews link) BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices climbed as much as 2 percent on Wednesday, trading higher for a sixth straight session as the fallout from U.S. sanctions on Russian producer United Company Rusal continues to roil metals markets. The London Metal Exchange (LME) will suspend Rusal's aluminium from its list of approved brands from April 17 after some members raised concerns about settling LME contracts with sanctioned companies, LME Chief Executive Matt Chamberlain told Reuters. "While the full implications (of the Rusal sanctions) are still unknown, there is still a significant risk to global supply," ANZ wrote in a note, adding that the sanctions came on top of 10 percent tariffs on U.S. aluminium imports, which had already tightened the market in the United States and raised premiums. FUNDAMENTALS * LME ALUMINIUM: Three-month aluminium on the LME was trading up 1.5 percent at $2,234.50 a tonne at 0708 GMT, having touched a 10-week high of $2,245 minutes earlier. * SHFE ALUMINIUM: The most-traded June aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) closed up 0.2 percent at 14,375 yuan ($2,288.65) a tonne, having earlier touched 14,475 yuan, its highest since March 6. * RUSAL: Rusal said on Wednesday that two of its non-executive directors resigned after the company's inclusion on a new list of U.S. sanctions. * RUSAL BONDS: Rusal's dollar bonds slumped to record lows and two major customers said they were reviewing their contracts. * RIO: Rio Tinto Plc, is reviewing its dealings with Rusal to ensure compliance with U.S. sanctions, a top executive said on Tuesday, but added it was too soon to discuss the future of its Australian venture with Rusal. * PREMIUMS: Physical premiums for aluminium deliveries to mainland China from ShFE bonded warehouses rose by $5 to $135 a tonne <0#BASEBW-SHMET> on Wednesday. In the United States, the Comex aluminium premium jumped to 20.7 cents a pound ($456 a tonne) from 18.4 cents on Friday, the highest in three years. * TRADE FLOWS: Traders and warehouse sources said the high premium was attracting aluminium to the United States from tariff-exempt countries that had been stored in Asia, tightening Asian supply. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks rose modestly on Wednesday but pared early gains as caution again crept into markets over strained U.S-China trade ties and escalating tensions in Syria. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0708 GMT Three month LME copper 6935 Most active ShFE copper 50930 Three month LME aluminium 2234.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14370 Three month LME zinc 3256 Most active ShFE zinc 24580 Three month LME lead 2391.5 Most active ShFE lead 18485 Three month LME nickel 13750 Most active ShFE nickel 101650 Three month LME tin 21030 Most active ShFE tin 144210 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 320.15 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1908.39 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 271.36 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 63.12 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -623.28 ($1 = 6.2810 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; additional reporting by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE; editing by Richard Pullin and Amrutha Gayathri)