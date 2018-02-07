UPDATE 1-METALS-London metals recover as stock markets bounce back

(adds analyst comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - London base metals on Wednesday recovered some of the ground lost in the previous session as global equities bounced back after days of sharp falls and investors focused on fundamentals. Analysts said metal prices were holding up well given the recent share market volatility, with copper holding above the $7,000 a tonne mark that has only been breached on three trading days so far this year. Losses "remained limited with positive fundamentals providing some support," ANZ wrote in a note. "The relatively positive PMIs in China over the past week were also fresh in the minds of investors," it added. China's manufacturing sector sustained growth at multi-month highs in January, the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Feb. 1, while its services sector grew at its fastest pace in nearly six years. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME was up 0.7 percent at $7,127.50 a tonne by 0441 GMT, recovering from a 1.3 percent drop in the previous session. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.3 percent at 52,960 yuan ($8,468) a tonne by the mid-session interval. * OTHER METALS: LME zinc, nickel and aluminium made gains of 1 percent to 1.5 percent, with only lead losing ground, trading down 0.5 percent. * FREEPORT: Freeport-McMoRan Inc reinstated its cash dividend on Tuesday, three years after suspending it, reflecting a stronger financial position, improved market conditions and a positive outlook for cash generation. * ZIMBABWE: Zimbabwe has the potential to be a leading producer of lithium, which has so far attracted more interest than any other of its minerals, Zimbabwe's new Minister of Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando said on Tuesday. * MARUBENI: Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp on Tuesday posted a 53 percent jump in April-December net profit and lifted its full-year forecast by 18 percent, boosted by higher copper and coal price. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian share markets were trying to find their footing on Wednesday as a semblance of calm returned to Wall Street where major indices bounced into the black after days of deep losses. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial output Dec 0745 France Trade data Dec 0800 China Forex reserves Jan PRICES 0441 GMT Three month LME copper 7127.5 Most active ShFE copper 52950 Three month LME aluminium 2195 Most active ShFE aluminium 14195 Three month LME zinc 3490 Most active ShFE zinc 26565 Three month LME lead 2608.5 Most active ShFE lead 19240 Three month LME nickel 13580 Most active ShFE nickel 102460 Three month LME tin 21800 Most active ShFE tin 151800 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 1131.8 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1682.9 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 687.25 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -415.85 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1980.35 ($1 = 6.2540 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Richard Pullin)