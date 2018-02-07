FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 4:59 AM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-METALS-London metals recover as stock markets bounce back

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, Feb 7 (Reuters) - London base metals on Wednesday
recovered some of the ground lost in the previous session as
global equities bounced back after days of sharp falls and
investors focused on fundamentals.
    Analysts said metal prices were holding up well given the
recent share market volatility, with copper holding above the
$7,000 a tonne mark that has only been breached on three trading
days so far this year. 
    Losses "remained limited with positive fundamentals
providing some support," ANZ wrote in a note. "The relatively
positive PMIs in China over the past week were also fresh in the
minds of investors," it added.
    China's manufacturing sector sustained growth at multi-month
highs in January, the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Feb. 1, while its services
sector grew at its fastest pace in nearly six years.
      
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME was up
0.7 percent at $7,127.50 a tonne by 0441 GMT, recovering from a
1.3 percent drop in the previous session.
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded March copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.3 percent at
52,960 yuan ($8,468) a tonne by the mid-session interval. 
    * OTHER METALS: LME zinc, nickel and
aluminium made gains of 1 percent to 1.5 percent, with
only lead losing ground, trading down 0.5 percent.
    * FREEPORT: Freeport-McMoRan Inc reinstated its cash
dividend on Tuesday, three years after suspending it, reflecting
a stronger financial position, improved market conditions and a
positive outlook for cash generation.
    * ZIMBABWE: Zimbabwe has the potential to be a leading
producer of lithium, which has so far attracted more interest
than any other of its minerals, Zimbabwe's new Minister of Mines
and Mining Development Winston Chitando said on
Tuesday.
    * MARUBENI: Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp on
Tuesday posted a 53 percent jump in April-December net profit
and lifted its full-year forecast by 18 percent, boosted by
higher copper and coal price.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian share markets were trying to find their footing on
Wednesday as a semblance of calm returned to Wall Street where
major indices bounced into the black after days of deep losses.
    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700  Germany    Industrial output Dec
    0745  France    Trade data Dec
    0800  China      Forex reserves Jan
        
    PRICES    
    
                                           0441 GMT
 Three month LME copper                      7127.5
 Most active ShFE copper                      52950
 Three month LME aluminium                     2195
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   14195
 Three month LME zinc                          3490
 Most active ShFE zinc                        26565
 Three month LME lead                        2608.5
 Most active ShFE lead                        19240
 Three month LME nickel                       13580
 Most active ShFE nickel                     102460
 Three month LME tin                          21800
 Most active ShFE tin                        151800
                                                   
                                                   
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3      1131.8
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3     -1682.9
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3      687.25
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3     -415.85
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3     1980.35
 

($1 = 6.2540 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Richard
Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
