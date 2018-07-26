UPDATE 1-METALS-London metals rise amid EU, U.S. trade hopes

(adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - London base metal prices rose across the board on Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump and European Union President Jean-Claude Juncker reached an agreement that investors hope will avert a trade war, and the dollar weakened. Trump and Juncker said after meeting in Washington on Wednesday that they would seek to "resolve" U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium and Europe's retaliatory duties. That marked a step back from Trump's signature import protections for American metal producers. He also agreed to refrain from imposing car tariffs while the two sides launch negotiations to cut other trade barriers, easing the threat of a transatlantic trade war that has weighed on metals prices in recent weeks. "The outcome of talks between Trump and Juncker could set the tone for commodity markets in coming days," ANZ wrote in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * LME copper: Three-month copper on the LME was up 0.4 percent at $6,316 a tonne by 0713 GMT, having dipped 0.1 percent in the previous session. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.2 percent to 50,140 yuan ($7,395.28) a tonne. * DOLLAR: The dollar index fell by 0.2 percent to 94.143 following the Trump-Juncker announcement, making dollar-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies. * FREEPORT: Freeport-McMoRan Inc said a revised development plan at Grasberg in Indonesia would reduce copper and gold production during a transition to underground mining in 2019 and 2020. * COPPER: "Even if Grasberg's production meets new guidance, 2019 and 2020 are now both expected to be weak years operationally, with free cash flow averaging about $1.7 billion per year," Jefferies said in a note. * OTHER METALS: London aluminium, lead and nickel climbed more than 1 percent each in early Asian trade before easing back. Shanghai zinc was the worst performer, falling 0.8 percent to 21,380 yuan a tonne. * ZINC: "From the macro side, risks to Chinese zinc demand are increasing as the trade war between the country and the United States escalates, especially as China continues to face mounting internal risks from excessive debt," GFMS says. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks inched higher on Thursday as the United States and Europe agreed to negotiations to ease barriers on trade, but ongoing concerns about the outlook for global growth weighed on investor sentiment. PRICES 0713 GMT Three month LME copper 6313 Most active ShFE copper 50130 Three month LME aluminium 2066 Most active ShFE aluminium 14330 Three month LME zinc 2590 Most active ShFE zinc 21375 Three month LME lead 2165.5 Most active ShFE lead 18820 Three month LME nickel 13705 Most active ShFE nickel 111330 Three month LME tin 19845 Most active ShFE tin 145430 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 532.42 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1844.57 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 530.03 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 858.93 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2243.83 ($1 = 6.7800 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sunil Nair)