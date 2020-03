March 24 (Reuters) - Oilfield service firm Baker Hughes may have to shut some manufacturing facilities in Italy due to the coronavirus impact, an executive said on Tuesday.

The firm supplies turbines for pipelines and liquefied natural gas production, and has spoken to the Italian government about keeping its facilities open. But it has received no answer to its request, Vice President Jud Bailey said on a webcast with investors. (Reporting by Liz Hampton, Editing by Franklin Paul)