TD Ameritrade restricts customer trading in crude oil futures -statement

April 23 (Reuters) - Electronic brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding is restricting customers from buying new positions in certain crude oil contracts after an unprecedented selloff that sent prices below negative-$40 on Monday, a company official said on Thursday.

“We made this decision based on the volatility and liquidity in the crude markets over the last week. This allows those markets to continue to return to their prior liquidity and volatility levels,” said J.B. Mackenzie, managing director in futures and forex at TD Ameritrade.