Healthcare
March 27, 2020 / 6:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

FACTBOX-Global oil companies cut capex by 25%, or nearly $55 bln, on crude price crash

11 Min Read

 (Adds Exxon Mobil)
    April 7 (Reuters) - Major oil producers with operations around the world have cut their 2020 capital spending by about 25%, or nearly $55
billion, data compiled by Reuters showed, following a slump in crude prices.
    Brent crude prices have fallen 25% to about $34 a barrel, while U.S. crude has plunged more than a third to around $27 per
barrel since Saudi Arabia and Russia launched a price war last month. 
    The world is also witnessing one of its biggest demand shocks, as travel curbs worldwide due to the outbreak of the coronavirus have reduced
oil consumption by millions of barrels per day.
    Exxon Mobil on Tuesday cut its 2020 exploration expenditure by 30%, the last big oil major to join a long list of companies. 
    BP Plc, Saudi Aramco, Shell and Chevron have each slashed their spending by at least 20% for the year. 
    A list of companies that have cut their spending:    
 Region/Company                                                                                             % change                 
                                                                                                                                     
                                                                                                                                                
 Saudi Aramco                                              $27,500.00              $37,500.00  -$10,000.00    -26.7%       March 15  nL8N2B8051
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                
 Shell                                                     $20,000.00              $25,000.00   -$5,000.00    -20.0%       March 23  nL4N2BG29Y
 BP Plc`                                                   $12,000.00              $15,000.00   -$3,000.00    -20.0%        April 1  nL8N2BP2EP
 Energean                                                     $840.00                 $995.00     -$155.00    -15.6%       March 19  nRSS7618Ga
 Neptune Energy                                               $800.00               $1,050.00     -$250.00    -23.8%       March 31  nL8N2BO2YN
 Cairn Energy Plc``                                           $475.00                 $615.00     -$140.00    -22.8%       March 27  nL8N2BK35Q
 Premier Oil Plc                                              $370.00                 $470.00     -$100.00    -21.3%       March 13  nL4N2B62K5
 EnQuest**                                                    $150.00                 $230.00      -$80.00    -34.8%       March 19  nL8N2BC24T
 Genel Energy Plc***                                          $100.00                 $180.00      -$80.00    -44.4%       March 19  nL4N2BC2SF
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                
 Exxon Mobil Corp                                          $23,000.00              $33,000.00  -$10,000.00    -30.3%        April 7  nBw94GzpVa
 Chevron Corp                                              $16,000.00              $20,000.00   -$4,000.00    -20.0%       March 24  nL1N2BH0MD
 ConocoPhillips                                             $5,900.00               $6,600.00     -$700.00    -10.6%       March 17  nL4N2BB3Y0
 Occidental Petroleum Corp                                  $2,800.00               $5,300.00   -$2,500.00    -47.2%       March 25  nL1N2BI0GZ
 Hess Corp                                                  $2,200.00               $3,000.00     -$800.00    -26.7%      March 17   nL4N2BA3QS
 Marathon Oil Corp                                          $1,900.00               $2,400.00     -$500.00    -20.8%       March 10  nL4N2B32Z7
 Noble Energy Inc                                           $1,200.00               $1,700.00     -$500.00    -29.4%       March 12  nBw7WbMkSa
 Apache Corp                                                $1,100.00               $1,750.00     -$650.00    -37.1%       March 12  nL4N2B53RC
 Murphy Oil Corp                                              $950.00               $1,450.00     -$500.00    -34.5%       March 12  nBw8552dJa
 Kosmos Energy Ltd                                            $250.00                 $350.00     -$100.00    -28.6%       March 17  nBw7VcCWha
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                
 Total SA~                                                 $15,000.00              $18,000.00   -$3,000.00    -16.7%       March 23  nL8N2BG1T0
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                     
 Equinor ASA                                                $8,500.00              $10,500.00   -$2,000.00    -19.0%       March 25  nL8N2BI0WF
 Aker BP                                                    $1,200.00               $1,500.00     -$300.00    -20.0%       March 23  nL8N2BG26C
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                
 Eni SpA~~                                                  $6,610.00               $8,810.00   -$2,200.00    -25.0%       March 25  nL8N2BI9IJ
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                
 Repsol SA~~~                                               $3,100.00               $4,190.00   -$1,090.00    -26.0%       March 25  nL8N2BI8AW
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                
 Suncor Energy Inc^                                         $2,920.00               $3,960.00   -$1,040.00    -26.3%       March 23  nGNX14k4Lj
 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd^                            $2,050.00               $2,800.00     -$750.00    -26.8%      March 18   nL4N2BB5BU
 Husky Energy Inc^                                          $1,740.00               $2,390.00     -$650.00    -27.2%       March 12  nL4N2B55OP
 Gran Tierra Energy Inc                                        $70.00                 $210.00     -$140.00    -66.7%       March 12  nGNX59bXW6
 GeoPark Ltd                                                   $75.00                 $190.00     -$115.00    -60.5%       March 19  nBw3KWn9ja
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                
 OMV AG^^                                                   $2,100.00               $2,650.00     -$550.00    -20.8%       March 26  nL8N2BJ35T
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                
 Lundin Petroleum AB^^^                                     $1,140.00               $1,310.00     -$170.00    -13.0%       March 23  nL8N2BG9LA
                                                                                                     $0.00                                      
                                                                                                                                                
 Santos Ltd                                                   $900.00               $1,450.00     -$550.00    -37.9%       March 23  nL4N2BF0P6
 Oil Search Ltd                                               $250.00                 $450.00     -$200.00    -44.4%       March 18  nL4N2BA5YN
 Woodside Petroleum Ltd                                     $1,800.00               $4,250.00   -$2,450.00    -57.6%       March 26  nL4N2BJ57L
                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                
 
Notes:
` BP in February had guided to 2020 organic capex at the lower end of its $15-$17 billion range
`` As calculated by Reuters
** Enquest numbers are cash capital expenditure only
*** Genel says capex can be reduced to $60 mln in 2020, with expectation that it will be around $100 mln at current oil price
~ Total has provided total capital investment
~~ Eni expects to spend less than $8.81 bln a year; Converted from Euros to U.S. dollar
~~~ Repsol expects to cut capex by more than $1.1 bln; converted from euros to U.S. dollar    
^ Converted from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar
^^ OMV provides organic capex
^^^ Lundin provided total spending, including capex, exploration expenditure, decommissioning as well as general and administrative expenses

 (Compiled by Arathy S Nair and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Maju Samuel)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below