FACTBOX-Global oil companies cut capex by 27%, or $62.5 bln, on crude price crash

(Updates Chevron, crude price details) May 1 (Reuters) - Major oil producers with operations around the world have cut their 2020 capital spending by more than 27%, or $62.5 billion, data compiled by Reuters showed, following a slump in crude prices. Brent crude prices have tumbled by more than 42% to around $26 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude has more than halved to less than $20 per barrel since Saudi Arabia and Russia launched a price war in March. WTI crashed into unprecedented negative territory last month. The world is also witnessing one of its biggest demand shocks, as travel curbs due to the coronavirus outbreak have crimped oil consumption by millions of barrels per day. Chevron on Friday said it would further cut its spending by $2 billion to $14 billion, bringing total cuts to $6 billion or 30% Exxon Mobil last month cut its 2020 exploration expenditure by the same, while ConocoPhillips cut its spending for a second time. BP Plc, Saudi Aramco, Shell and Chevron have each slashed their spending by at least 20% for the year. A list of companies that have cut their spending since March 9: Region/Company RIC 2020 revised capex 2020 previous capex Absolute % change Date of Link (midpoint; in millions (midpoint; in millions change capex of U.S. dollars) of U.S. dollars) revision Middle East Saudi Aramco $27,500.00 $37,500.00 -$10,000.00 -26.7% March 15 nL8N2B8051 UK Shell $20,000.00 $25,000.00 -$5,000.00 -20.0% March 23 nL4N2BG29Y BP Plc` $12,000.00 $15,000.00 -$3,000.00 -20.0% April 1 nL8N2BP2EP Energean $840.00 $995.00 -$155.00 -15.6% March 19 nRSS7618Ga Neptune Energy $800.00 $1,050.00 -$250.00 -23.8% March 31 nL8N2BO2YN Cairn Energy Plc`` $475.00 $615.00 -$140.00 -22.8% March 27 nL8N2BK35Q Premier Oil Plc $370.00 $470.00 -$100.00 -21.3% March 13 nL4N2B62K5 EnQuest** $150.00 $230.00 -$80.00 -34.8% March 19 nL8N2BC24T Genel Energy Plc*** $100.00 $180.00 -$80.00 -44.4% March 19 nL4N2BC2SF U.S. Exxon Mobil Corp $23,000.00 $33,000.00 -$10,000.00 -30.3% April 7 nBw94GzpVa Chevron Corp $14,000.00 $20,000.00 -$6,000.00 -30.00% May 1 nBw5Cc90Ja ConocoPhillips $4,300.00 $6,600.00 -$2,300.00 -34.8% April 16 nL4N2BB3Y0 Occidental Petroleum Corp $2,800.00 $5,300.00 -$2,500.00 -47.2% March 25 nL1N2BI0GZ Hess Corp $2,200.00 $3,000.00 -$800.00 -26.7% March 17 nL4N2BA3QS Marathon Oil Corp $1,300.00 $2,400.00 -$1,100.00 -45.8% April 1 nL4N2BW2YY Apache Corp $1,100.00 $1,750.00 -$650.00 -37.1% March 12 nL4N2B53RC Noble Energy Inc $850.00 $1,700.00 -$850.00 -50.0% April 15 nBw7WbMkSa Murphy Oil Corp $780.00 $1,450.00 -$670.00 -46.2% April 1 nBw8552dJa Kosmos Energy Ltd $212.50 $350.00 -$137.50 -39.3% April 8 nBw31s7tHa France Total SA~ $15,000.00 $18,000.00 -$3,000.00 -16.7% March 23 nL8N2BG1T0 Brazil Petroleo Brasileiro SA $8,500.00 $12,000.00 -$3,500.00 -29.2% March 26 nL1N2BJ0GG Norway Equinor ASA $8,500.00 $10,500.00 -$2,000.00 -19.0% March 25 nL8N2BI0WF Aker BP $1,200.00 $1,500.00 -$300.00 -20.0% March 23 nL8N2BG26C Italy Eni SpA~~ $6,610.00 $8,810.00 -$2,200.00 -25.0% March 25 nL8N2BI9IJ Spain Repsol SA~~~ $3,100.00 $4,190.00 -$1,090.00 -26.0% March 25 nL8N2BI8AW Canada Suncor Energy Inc^ $2,920.00 $3,960.00 -$1,040.00 -26.3% March 23 nGNX14k4Lj Canadian Natural Resources Ltd^ $2,050.00 $2,800.00 -$750.00 -26.8% March 18 nL4N2BB5BU Husky Energy Inc^ $1,740.00 $2,390.00 -$650.00 -27.2% March 12 nL4N2B55OP Gran Tierra Energy Inc $70.00 $210.00 -$140.00 -66.7% March 12 nGNX59bXW6 GeoPark Ltd $75.00 $190.00 -$115.00 -60.5% March 19 nBw3KWn9ja Austria OMV AG^^ $2,100.00 $2,650.00 -$550.00 -20.8% March 26 nL8N2BJ35T Sweden Lundin Petroleum AB^^^ $1,140.00 $1,310.00 -$170.00 -13.0% March 23 nL8N2BG9LA $0.00 Australia Santos Ltd $900.00 $1,450.00 -$550.00 -37.9% March 23 nL4N2BF0P6 Oil Search Ltd $250.00 $450.00 -$200.00 -44.4% March 18 nL4N2BA5YN Woodside Petroleum Ltd $1,800.00 $4,250.00 -$2,450.00 -57.6% March 26 nL4N2BJ57L Total $168,732.50 $231,250.00 -$62,517.50 -27.0% Notes: ` BP in February had guided to 2020 organic capex at the lower end of its $15-$17 billion range `` As calculated by Reuters ** Enquest numbers are cash capital expenditure only *** Genel says capex can be reduced to $60 mln in 2020, with expectation that it will be around $100 mln at current oil price ~ Total has provided total capital investment ~~ Eni expects to spend less than $8.81 bln a year; Converted from Euros to U.S. dollar ~~~ Repsol expects to cut capex by more than $1.1 bln; converted from euros to U.S. dollar ^ Converted from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar ^^ OMV provides organic capex ^^^ Lundin provided total spending, including capex, exploration expenditure, decommissioning as well as general and administrative expenses (Compiled by Arathy S Nair and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Vinay Dwivedi)