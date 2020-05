LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s oil product consumption fell by 44.5% year-on-year in April to 2.68 million tonnes amid lockdown measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, data from the ministry of economic development showed on Thursday.

Jet and kerosene demand fell by over 92% to 30,000 tonnes.

Gasoline demand fell 73.4% to 164,000 tonnes, wile gasoil and diesel consumption was down nearly 50% to 1.11 million tonnes.