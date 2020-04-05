UAE supports Saudi call for oil talks, joint effort needed by all

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates supports Saudi Arabia’s proposal to call for an emergency meeting for OPEC+ and other producers, Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Sunday

“A joint and combined effort by all oil-producing countries is required, not only the group of OPEC+ countries,” the minister said in a statement.

“The UAE is confident that, if an agreement can be reached, all producing countries will work quickly and cooperatively to address the weak demand for oil in global markets, helping to rebalance the market and maintain global oil inventories at reasonable levels.” (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Angus MacSwan)