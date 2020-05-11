UAE will make additional oil output cut in June - energy minister

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will cut its oil output by 100,000 barrels per day more in June than its commitments under the OPEC+ pact, its energy minister said on Monday, joining Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in announcing new crude supply reductions.

“In support of efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to further restore stability to energy markets, the UAE has committed to undertake an additional voluntary cut of 100,000 barrels per day in the month of June,” Suhail al-Mazrouei said in a statement. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Jan Harvey)