Enbridge won't ration Mainline deliveries as oil cuts mount

April 20 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc said on Monday it would not ration June deliveries on North America’s biggest oil pipeline network, the Mainline, as Canada’s oil producers step up production curtailments to cope with low prices.

Enbridge’s Mainline has capacity for 3 million barrels a day moving western Canadian oil to U.S. refiners. The pipeline has been regularly oversubscribed in recent years, forcing Enbridge to ration the number of barrels each shipper can move.