Bonds News
April 7, 2020 / 11:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Last but not least: Exxon chops spending by 30%

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday throttled back a multi-year investment spree, reducing its expansion budget by $10 billion this year as the coronavirus pandemic saps energy demand amid a dramatic slide in oil prices.

The company, which last month pledged “significant” cuts to spending, said it would reduce 2020 capital expenditure to $23 billion. It had previously expected to spend up to $33 billion.

Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston and Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
