G20 energy ministers emphasise importance of stimulus packages

CAIRO (Reuters) - G20 energy ministers reaffirmed a commitment to “ensure that the energy sector continues to make a full, effective contribution to overcoming COVID-19” and recognized actions by both producers and consumers to stabilize energy markets.

The ministers concluded a two-day meeting on Monday, endorsing the circular carbon economy (CCE) platform and its “4Rs” framework, and saying they will continue to work together to create the conditions for sustained capital investments, including bolstering investments in innovation and a skilled work force.