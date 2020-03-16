U.S. gasoline refining margins settle at lowest since December 2008

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. gasoline refining margins fell to the lowest since December 2008 on Monday, as the spread of coronavirus intensified in the United States, disrupting daily life for Americans who have been told to stay indoors and off the road.

Gasoline refining margins settled at 28 cents per barrel after turning negative earlier in the session. The coronavirus has infected at least 174,000 people and killed around 6,700, prompting governments to order travel restrictions and business closures. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)