Halliburton to furlough 3,500 workers as shale producers cut spending

March 17 (Reuters) - Top U.S. oilfield services provider Halliburton said on Tuesday it will furlough about 3,500 employees in Houston for 60 days as shale producers slash spending amid falling oil prices.

The affected staff will alternate working one-week on and one-week off during the two-month period, a spokeswoman said. Dozens of U.S. shale producers this month have cut between 25% and 50% of planned spending as U.S. crude futures have fallen to about $26 a barrel, down more than 50% this year. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)