Energy
April 9, 2020 / 11:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Oil importing countries may announce oil purchases to support demand, IEA head tells Arabiya TV

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Oil importing countries may announce crude oil purchases to support demand for the fuel, International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol told al-Arabiya TV on Thursday.

‘’We may hear tomorrow countries purchasing crude to build up their strategic (reserves) and support demand,’’ he said, cited by al-Arabiya. ``We will see a recovery of demand in line with the resolution of this problem and the return of the global economy, but I don’t expect a very quick recovery of oil prices,’’ he added.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Dahlia Nehme, writing by Maher Chmaytelli. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below